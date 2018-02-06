Justin Timberlake: ‘Illuminati’ Music Executives Murdered Prince

Justin Timberlake’s plans to perform with a Prince hologram during the Super Bowl halftime show were cancelled on the day of the performance after “concerns were raised at the highest levels” that the choreography suggested Prince was “murdered by the Illuminati.”

Over the weekend, news spread about Timberlake’s plans to perform with a hologram of the Purple One during his Super Bowl LII halftime show. It was going to be part of a tribute to Prince and his many connections to Minneapolis, Minnesota, but most controversially it also promised to hint at the real nature of his death.

Originally featuring a Prince hologram “artfully dodging men in black” with “funky dance moves“, while “spitting insightful lyrics about the New World Order and the reality of the world we live in,” the hologram performance was “vetoed by producers and Super Bowl organizers” on the morning of the game.

“At the very end, an agent shot the hologram in the back and Prince suddenly disappeared, before Justin launched into Mirrors. The meaning wasn’t as obvious as that, if you didn’t know what to look for. But it made some people very nervous.”

According to members of Justin Timberlake’s choreography, the late cancelation of the Prince hologram left Timberlake with a half-baked halftime show that was “more like a run of the mill concert than a spectacular Super Bowl show.“

“He was determined to outdo his performance with Janet Jackson… You know, the wardrobe malfunction. He wanted people to talk about his halftime show for decades.”

But the controversial hologram segment was “shitcanned” by executive producers, leaving the audience to watch an inoffensive performance featuring a video screen and a piano.

“It was supposed to be a subtle nod to others in the industry,” the choreographer said. “The meaning behind the choreography wasn’t obvious if you didn’t know what to look for.“

“People in the industry, we all know Prince was silenced,” said the choreographer. “We all know he was sacrificed. He got too big for his boots. He was taken out to keep the rest of us in line.”

“Have you noticed since he died nobody has stepped out of line? Nobody dares.“

Early reports following Prince’s sudden death in April 2016 suggested the presence of foul play in the death of the icon. However a police investigation was quickly closed down, despite unanswered questions, and ongoing demands from fans that the death be properly investigated have been ignored.

It has become increasingly clear there is a mainstream media cover up conspiracy about Prince’s death. We have been fed half truths and outright lies, and the official version of events reported by the media is implausible to say the least.

We need to continue searching for answers. It is the very least Prince deserves.

The truth is, Prince was a thorn in the side of the elite. He refused to take orders. He had just completed his 50 page manuscript detailing his findings on the entertainment industry and those behind it, and how they influence government.

Prince was a slave who outsmarted his masters.

He was taken out, in eerily similar circumstances to Michael Jackson. Do not believe the media cover up conspiracy.