Police Insider: Justine Damond’s Killer Had Pledged Allegiance To ISIS

The police officer who killed Australian woman Justine Damond had pledged his allegiance to ISIS, according to a high ranking officer in Minnesota.

Mohamed Noor with involved with the sharia supporting faction of the Minneapolis Somali community, the insider posted online:

Noor was infiltrated into MPD based on liberal guilt and fear of accusations of Islamophobia by MPD, especially considering that the police chief is herself a lesbian. A candidate of any other race/religion NEVER would have been hired with his results.

Word in IAD is, ISIS and their agents ensured his hiring, if only to test the limits of acceptance of Somali/Muslim individuals being introduced into positions of authority, and given positions to kill Americans (apparently any other whites such as Aussies).

The revelations echo a report made by the San Fransisco Chronicle, who say that Noor already had three official complaints against him prior to the murder, one of which was about his deliberate targeting and physical abuse of white women:

“Harrity told agents he was startled by a loud sound near the cruiser, and immediately afterward, Damond approached the driver’s side window. Harrity told agents that Noor fired his weapon through the open driver’s side window.”

“Records from the city’s Office of Police Conduct Review show Noor has had three complaints against him. Two are pending, and the third was dismissed without discipline. Under state law, details of open cases and cases that result in no discipline are not released.”

“Noor was also sued earlier this year after a May 25 incident in which he and other officers took a woman to the hospital for an apparent mental health crisis. The lawsuit claims Noor and other officers violated the woman’s rights when they entered her home without permission and Noor grabbed her wrist and upper arm. The lawsuit, which is pending, said Noor relaxed his grip when the woman said she had a previous shoulder injury.”

Whatdoesitmean.com reports:

A grim Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) urgent action bulletin circulating in the Kremlin today states that the US police officer, and Somali-American citizen, named Mohamed Noor, who brutally murdered an Australian woman named Justine Damon in Minneapolis, Minnesota, had during the past fortnight pledged his allegiance to al-Shabab terror leader Sheikh Mukhtar Robow—and stated as his reason for doing so as being the “wickedness of American ways” that he claimed in an online Shariah Law message board caused his wife to file a divorce against him this past December (2016).

According this bulletin, the Somalia Islamic terror group al-Shabab maintains one of the most sophisticated social media presences on the Internet—and whose message boards across the world “ignited like fire”, on 21 June, after the Trump administration quietly dropped its $5 million reward for this terror groups leader Sheikh Mukhtar Robow death or capture, and who had been on the US “most wanted terrorist” watchlist since 2008.

As Minnesota has long been known as a pipeline to al-Shabab, and whose Somalia community frequently demonstrates in public for the institution of Shariah Law, this bulletin continues, persons from this US region are constantly monitored by the SVR who maintains a list of suspected terror supporters that are, in turn, denied entry into the Federation should they request a visa for travel.

Minneapolis policeman Mohamed Noor, this bulletin details, was placed on the SVR’s “denied travel list” on 24 June (2017), this report explains, after making his message board posting supporting Sheikh Mukhtar Robow and his describing America as “wicked”—and whose “thoughts/views” supporting Shariah Law against women were previously demonstrated by his brutal assault of another woman that he currently has a pending US federal court case against him because of—and whose lawyers for the plaintiff, Teresa M. Graham, stated in their US federal complaint ”Defendant Officer Noor grabbed Plaintiff’s phone from her hand and then grabbed her right wrist and upper arm, thereby immobilizing her”.

With Minneapolis policeman Mohamed Noor having his wife file a divorce action against him in December 2016, then his brutally assaulting Teresa M. Graham on 25 May 2017, and following with his message board support for Sheikh Mukhtar Robow, SVR analysts in this bulletin question as to why he was left in an “armed position” of trust when all of his most recent disturbing actions clearly demonstrated that he was becoming mentally unbalanced—particular regarding his views towards Westernized women.

Nevertheless, and grimly, this bulletin explains, at 23:28 (UTC/GMT -6 hours) this past Saturday 15 July (as police radio calls recorded), Minneapolis policeman Mohamed Noor brutally murdered 40-year-old Justine Damon (whose death has been ruled a homicide)—and whose only “crime” was her not complying with Shariah Law’s strict adherence of appropriate clothing for females in public, as she was in her nightclothes pajamas.

Though Minneapolis policeman Mohamed Noor has now “demanded everyone respect his privacy”, this bulletin details, the “respect and privacy” of Justine Damon has been shattered forever as this Islamic terrorist gunned her down while this young woman was standing outside the police vehicle he was a passenger in while she was talking to his partner Matthew Harrity (who was driving) about a crime she had witnessed and had called them investigate—with policeman Matthew Harrity himself admitting that he “was stunned” by what his partner Mohamed Noor had done.

An SVR analysis of all recorded US police shootings of civilians over the past decade, this bulletin further notes, has failed to find any similar such shootings where a police officer opened fire on an unarmed civilian while being a passenger in a police care while his driver partner was talking to a person reporting a crime—thus reinforcing the SVR’s determination that Mohamed Noor was acting in accordance to Shariah Law, and not the American ones he had sworn to uphold and protect.

This report concludes by noting, as always, that the US mainstream propaganda “fake news” media is massively covering up the true details of this Islamic terrorist killing this white woman because she did not conform to Shariah Law—with one American television network, CBS, even astoundingly using the brutal murder of Justin Damon to justify their anti-gun agenda, without their even bothering to explain how this applies to an armed police officer shooting an unarmed civilian.