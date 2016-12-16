Kanye West: I’m An Alien Sent To Earth To Help Humanity

Doctors who treated Kanye West at the UCLA Medical Center say that the pop star thinks he is an alien sent to Earth to help humanity.

According to the new issue of Life & Style magazine, Kanye West told doctors and medical staff that he was a “starseed” sent on a mission to help Earth.

“When he first went to the psych ward, he was hearing voices,” notes an insider.

Soon after that, “he started telling people he’s a ‘starseed’ – an alien on a mission to help the Earth.”

Kanye has only been out of the hospital for a few days. His stay lasted less than two weeks from his Nov. 21 admission.

When he was admitted last month, rumors swirled that Kanye West had been forcibly locked up for “brainwashing” by his handlers after an outburst where he called Jay Z a member of the illuminati and he publicly offered support for Donald Trump.

“I am putting my career, my life, my public well-standing at risk, when I talk to y’all like this. Beyoncé, I was hurt, cause I heard that you said you wouldn’t perform unless you won [VMA] Video of the Year over me, over Hotline Bling.”

“Jay Z, I know you got killers, please don’t send them at my head. Talk to me like a man!”

Doctors say Kanye’s recent bizarre behavior could be evidence of some kind of schizoaffective disorder. Symptoms include hallucinations or delusions, along with depression or mania.

Whether or not Kanye West still believes he is an alien, he has doubled down on his support for Donald Trump and is rumored to have been offered an Ambassador role in Trump’s administration after their recent meeting on Tuesday.