Katy Perry: ‘Human Flesh Is The Best Meat; Cannibalism Got A Bad Rap’

Human flesh is the finest meat in the world, according to Katy Perry, who puts the “exquisite flavor” of the meat down to “the taboo nature of the product” and the fact that “forbidden pleasures are always the most delicious.”

Going as far as to claim that cannibalism is “way more popular than you might think”, Katy Perry also claimed that “so many people in Hollywood tell you that human meat is the best, the absolute best, meat in the world.”

Speaking on French radio, the Bon Appetit singer also claimed cannibalism has “gotten a bad rap” due to “squeamish Christians and their hypocritical virtues and morals”, but consuming the flesh of humans is actually “super healthy and good for you.”

“There are life-enhancing vitamins and minerals in human flesh that you can’t get from animal meat,” Perry claimed.

When asked which vitamins and minerals are available in human flesh, but not animal meat, the singer hesitated and then said,“I’m telling you, these people live way longer than the average, and their health is way better too, believe me,” Katy Perry said.

“I’m telling you this because I thought you guys really appreciated good food, the best food. It’s in your culture. I thought you guys would understand. Eating human meat is not that shocking if you get over your bullshit bourgeouis moral code for a minute.”

The singer also described her first experience with cannibalism in Hollywood.

“There is a group of old Hollywood guys who have an annual dinner party where the main dish is human. Every guest is allowed to bring a plus one. A few years ago, when I was new in town, I got invited by a good friend, I shouldn’t say his name I guess,” said Perry, who also explained that “each year a new host is selected for the following year by drawing straws, you know? It is the new host’s responsibility to provide the main course, and it has to be human. If he can’t find a suitable person to serve as the meal… Well the joke, I think it’s a joke, is that the host will be eaten instead!“

“I was a bit squeamish about the idea of going to this dinner party, but when I heard who else was going I jumped at the chance. I was like, ‘People die all the time and their bodies just go to waste. If we can use their organs for medical purposes why shouldn’t we eat their meat?'”

Asked what happened at the dinner party, Perry explained, “It was a huge, lavish feast. Oh my god. The featured dish was what they called Foie Humaine. You guys should appreciate that, being French. It’s a pun on foie gras, get it? But instead of force-feeding a duck and then eating it’s liver, this was the liver of a human who had force-fed themselves on junk food.”

“A fatty liver fit for the kings of Hollywood.”

Describing herself as “not terribly fond of organ meats,” Perry passed on the liver dish, but did enjoy sampling human flesh during the multiple course Bacchanalian feast.

“It tastes like pork,” the singer explained of human meat. “But a little bit bitter, stronger.”

Katy Perry’s cannibalistic confession is merely the latest in a long line of public dalliances the singer has shared with the dark side. After starting her career as a Christian country singer, the she reinvented her image as a raunchy pop star, flashing Satanic hand gestures and promoting Illuminati symbolism as she rode to the top of the charts.

Since establishing herself in the global consciousness as a Devil-worshipping entertainer, Katy Perry has attempted to sugar coat her image, however the disturbing conversation she held with the French radio host suggests she is far from a reformed character, and she has openly embraced the darkest forces in our society.

The incident has also sparked fears around the world that the Illuminati have moved onto the next phase of the masterplan, and have begun openly promoting dark spirituality as a viable religious choice for those seeking guidance.