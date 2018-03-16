Katy Perry’s Skincare Routine Involves Circumcised Korean Foreskins

March 16, 2018 Baxter Dmitry Entertainment 4

Katy Perry has been exposed using stem cells from the foreskins of circumcised Korean boys in her skincare routine.

Hollywood celebrities including Katy Perry have been exposed using stem cells from the foreskins of circumcised Korean boys in their daily skincare routines. 

Known in the industry as the “penis facial”, the treatment is professionally known as an EGF (epidermal growth factor) facial, which incorporates stem cells from the foreskins of circumcised Korean boys and is said to encourage skin cells to turn over rapidly and regenerate, thus brightening, exfoliating and healing the skin.

Georgia Louise, a New York City facialist, says her version of a stem cell facial has become popular with Hollywood celebrities because she uses foreskin stem cells – hence the ‘penis facial’ nickname.

Metro reports: Once the stem cells are harvested from Korean foreskins, they’re infused into the skin using a microneedling technique to stimulate regeneration and collagen production. That’s a similar technique to another celeb-loved treatment, the “vampire facial”, which involves separating the protein rich plasma from your own blood and having that microneedled back into the skin.

‘The facial includes a cleanse, followed by an intensive TCA peel, micro-needling machine and an electrifying mask to calm the skin, followed by her ‘secret box’ of EGF serum (Epidermal Growth Factor),’ Georgia Louise explains on her treatment menu.

‘EGF is derived from the progenitor cells of the human fibroblast taken from Korean newborn baby foreskin – which helps to generate collagen and elastin.

‘FDA approved stem cells and peptides are penetrated deep into the skin using a special electric micro-needling wand. ‘This process allows the active ingredients to be transported deep in the skin by creating temporary micro-channel.’

The reason foreskins are used is because younger skin has better quality stem cells. In Korea, boys tend to be circumcised, so their foreskins are an easy way to access young skin; especially as South Korea is home to so many stem cell banks.

The treatment jumped on to our radar after Cate Blanchett revealed that she and Sandra Bullock had the facial done while in New York. ‘Sandy Bullock and I saw this facialist in New York,’ Cate told Vogue Australia, ‘and she gives what we call the penis facial.

‘It’s something – I don’t know what it is, or whether it’s just because it smells a bit like sperm – there’s some enzyme in it, so Sandy refers to it as the penis facial.’ Lovely. Cate and Sandra aren’t the only fans of Georgia Louise’s work – her website also has glowing testimonials from Emma Stone and Katy Perry.

