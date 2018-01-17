Katy Perry Says ‘Praying To Satan’ Should Be On Your ‘Bucket List’

Experiencing “Satan’s raw power” is something everybody should experience at least once in their lifetime, according to Katy Perry, who advised fans to “add praying to Satan to your bucket list.“

“People who say they’ll ‘try anything once’ are usually full of shit. How do I know this? Because if they tried praying to Satan just once, they’d be doing it every day. Multiple times per day. It’s really that powerful. It’s a real trip.“

Speaking at a Stella McCartney fashion event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Katy Perry denied rumors that she has undergone plastic surgery, and instead attributed her refreshed look to a new “spiritual outlook“.

Advising everybody to “add praying to Satan to your bucket list”, Katy Perry compared her first time praying to Satan to a mythical movie, ‘When Beckie Met Chad.’

“My first time was like ‘When Beckie Met Chad,” she said, laughing at herself. “People who are used to praying to God, praying to Jesus or whatever, well, praying to Satan tends to rock the foundations of your world and changes your perceptions of who you thought you were.

“It’s a whole extra level of amazing. People often say they feel like they’ve opened a door and a real power has washed through them, it’s, like, physical. It’s like opening your front door in a hurricane.”

“Life is short, huh?” said the host.

“I’ve heard the rumors,” she said. “Everybody’s talking about it. Oh, and the younger you start, the better. The brain refuses to adapt to new stimuli after a certain age. It’s like that with music too. The areas of the brain that deal with music and spirituality are closely linked.“

Katy Perry’s Satanic confession is merely the latest in a long line of public dalliances the singer has shared with the devil. The daughter of two pastors, Katy Perry started her career as a country singer before reinvented her image as a raunchy pop star, flashing Satanic hand gestures and promoting Illuminati symbolism as she rode to the top of the charts.

Since establishing herself in the global consciousness as a Devil-worshipping entertainer, the singer has attempted to tame her dark image, however the disturbing conversation she held with the radio hosts suggests she is far from a reformed character, and she has openly sold her soul to Satan.

The incident has also sparked fears around the world that the Illuminati have moved onto the next phase of the masterplan, and have begun using celebrities to openly promote Satanism as a viable religious choice for young people seeking spiritual guidance.

Perry made public overtures to the Illuminati in 2014, flaunting herself and begging to join the secret society.

“Listen,” she said to Rolling Stone, “if the Illuminati exist, I would like to be invited! I see all that shit, and I’m like, Come on, let me in! I want to be in the club!”

Fast forward four years and Katy Perry is basically demonic play dough. She has been at the forefront of the elite’s agenda for years now, and has completed the transaction of her soul to the industry.