Las Vegas Shooting Witness Who Saw Multiple Gunmen, Found Dead

Kymberley Suchomel, a survivor of the Las Vegas shooting, and a high-profile eyewitness who told mainstream media that there were multiple gunmen involved in the attack, has been found dead. She was 28 and in good health.

Suchomel, who was not injured during the shooting at the Route 91 music festival in Las Vegas, has become the third person closely connected to the investigation to die or disappear in the last few days.

“Hero” security guard Jesus Campos mysteriously disappeared on Thursday after failing to attend scheduled media interviews. Now his house is under armed guard and his family have been given gag orders. Mandalay Bay valet, Chad Nishimura, has also disappeared, days after speaking to mainstream media in Hawaii, saying that he was on duty when Stephen Paddock arrived at the hotel, and he “didn’t have many bags.”

Kymberley Suchomel was not injured during the shooting at the Route 91 music festival, and died suddenly in the early hours of Monday at her Apple Valley home, according to her grandmother, Julie Norton, who explained to SeaCoast Online that Kymberley must have died at some point during the four hours she was alone in the house.

Norton found Suchomel just after 8:30 a.m. when she arrived to care for her 3-year-old great-granddaughter. Suchomel’s husband Mike had left for work earlier that morning at 4:30 a.m.

Days after the shooting, Kymberley Suchomel explained to the Victorville Daily Press how she and her friends escaped with their lives as bullets rained down “from all angles” on the 20,000 concertgoers on Oct. 1.

Suchomel was also vocal about the fact there was “more than one gunman” involved in the attack, speaking out repeatedly and claiming that Las Vegas police and mainstream media were not providing the public with a truthful account of what happened.

“Every single survivor I have talked to also remembers multiple shooters, and at least one from the ground- why aren’t we being taken more seriously? Tons of things don’t add up,” she wrote on Facebook.

“I have been watching the news non-stop since I arrived back home to my family. And it just doesn’t make sense. The story that are feeding everyone doesn’t add up to our eyewitness accounts. There is something wrong with what they are saying & the evidence seems fake if you ask me.”

Explaining that she called her husband and grandmother to warn them she was in a shooting and might not make it out alive, Suchomel wrote, “The gunfire wasn’t stopping this whole time. It wasn’t ceasing. It wasn’t slowing down. And It was directly behind us, following us. Bullets were coming from every direction. Behind us, in front of us, to the side of us.

“But I know, I just know, that there was someone chasing us. The entire time I felt this way. The farther we got from the venue, the closer the gunfire got. I kept looking back expecting to see the gunmen- and I say MEN because there was more than one person. There was more than one gun firing.

“100% more than one.”

Kymberley Suchomel’s grandmother confirmed that she was in good health. Though she suffered from focal epilepsy, it is understood that the condition is rarely life threatening.

The news comes days after a Mandalay Bay valet, who parked Stephen Paddock’s car when he checked in, has mysteriously disappeared after giving an interview to mainstream media in which he insisted the suspected shooter was “a normal guy” and “didn’t have many bags.”

Valet disappeared

Chad Nishimura, a long term employee of Mandalay Bay, gave the interview to Moanike’ala Nabarro, a reporter for Hawaiian ABC affiliate, KITV4 News.

The article has now been deleted from the KITV4 News website after it appeared to go against the official narrative that “lone wolf” gunman Paddock managed to smuggle enough guns for a small army into his hotel suite completely unnoticed by staff or security personnel monitoring the hotel’s CCTV.

KITV4 have so far refused to explain why their article was suddenly scrubbed from their website, or if they were acting under outside orders.

Security guard disappeared

The news of Kymberley Suchomel’s sudden death also comes as Fox News reports that “hero” security guard Jesus Campos “disappeared” minutes before he was due to appear on Sean Hannity’s program as a featured guest.

The network is at a loss to explain Campos’s disappearance. Hannity did not mention Jesus Campos or his no-show during the program, and responded to queries on Twitter about what happened by saying “He cancelled.”