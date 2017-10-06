Las Vegas Victim Stuns Mainstream Media: “I Saw Multiple Shooters”

One of the victims in Sunday’s Las Vegas massacre claims he witnessed more than one shooter carry out the attack.

Rocky Palermo, who took a .233 round to the pelvis, says the attack was carried out by 3-5 active shooters, and claims he has evidence to support his assertion.

Theblast.com reports: Palermo strongly believes there were between 3-5 active shooters during the attack because as he ran away from the initial gunfire, he describes bullets not only raining down, but flying horizontally at the crowd.

Palermo — an avid hunter familiar with guns and ballistics — says the different trajectories of gunfire was extremely evident, even in the midst of chaos.

He is skeptical of the information being given by authorities regarding Stephen Paddock being a “lone wolf” gunman and has a theory as to why cops don’t buy it.

Further, Palermo is questioning why certain exits out of the venue were suddenly closed off just before the shooting, but claims the same exits were open during the previous nights of the concert.

Palermo says he relayed his theory to the FBI during an interview while being discharged from the hospital, but has not heard any follow up since.

The “multiple shooter” theory has been rampantly discussed among conspiracy theorists since Sunday’s deadly massacre. The theorists believe audio and video from the shooting support their claims.

BTW, Rocky’s friends set up a GoFundMe to help cover medical and other expenses while he gets back on his feet.