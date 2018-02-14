Pedophile Defending Lawyer Accuses Conservative Actor Scott Baio Of ‘Sexual Assault’

A California attorney who represents Hollywood rapists and pedophiles has issued a lawsuit against Conservative actor Scott Baio, accusing him of ‘sexual assault’.

Lisa Bloom is a far left attorney, infamous for representing one of Hollywoods biggest sexual predators – Harvey Weinstein. She was also willing to pay millions of dollars to anyone willing to falsley accuse Trump of sexual abuse.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Lisa Bloom is now representing former actress Nicole Eggert in another suspect case. Nicole Eggert accused conservative actor Scott Baio of sexual abuse for a tryst they had years ago when she was acting.

Eggert claims she was sexually harassed by Scott Baio years ago.

Scott Baio posted this damning video in response.

Eggert joked about their relationship in a radio interview!

Now she’s with Lisa Bloom and says she was abused.

Scott Baio also posted video to respond to Eggert.

Scott Baio’s attorney will hold a press conference today at 2 PM.