Lena Dunham Wants An Abortion For Christmas

Posted on December 21, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in Entertainment // 0 Comments

Actress Lena Dunham says she would like nothing more than an abortion for Christmas (if only she was pregnant)

All Lena Dunham wants for Christmas this year is the experience of getting an abortion, according to a recent interview.

The Girls TV show creator isn’t letting the fact that she isn’t pregnant get in the way of seeking an abortion so that she can tell fellow abortees that she “totally understands” what they’re going through.

In the latest episode of her podcastWomen of the Hour” Dunham delves straight into the issue by saying, “Something I’ve thought about a lot is the fact that there is stigma around abortion.”

Fox News reports:

The “Girls” creator recounted visiting a Planned Parenthood in Texas several years ago where a young girl asked her to join a project where women share their stories of abortion.

“I sort of jumped,” Dunham said. “‘I haven’t had an abortion,’ I told her. I wanted to make it really clear to her that as much as I was going out and fighting for other women’s options, I myself had never had an abortion.”

It was then, Dunham said, she realized “Even I, the woman who cares as much as anybody about a woman’s right to choose, felt it was important that people know I was unblemished in this department.”

She added, “Now I can say that I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had.”

Many people took to Twitter to express their outrage at Dunham’s comments.

A rep for Dunham did not return FOX411’s request for comment.

