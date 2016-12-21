Lena Dunham Wants An Abortion For Christmas

All Lena Dunham wants for Christmas this year is the experience of getting an abortion, according to a recent interview.

The Girls TV show creator isn’t letting the fact that she isn’t pregnant get in the way of seeking an abortion so that she can tell fellow abortees that she “totally understands” what they’re going through.

In the latest episode of her podcast “Women of the Hour” Dunham delves straight into the issue by saying, “Something I’ve thought about a lot is the fact that there is stigma around abortion.”

Fox News reports:

The “Girls” creator recounted visiting a Planned Parenthood in Texas several years ago where a young girl asked her to join a project where women share their stories of abortion.

“I sort of jumped,” Dunham said. “‘I haven’t had an abortion,’ I told her. I wanted to make it really clear to her that as much as I was going out and fighting for other women’s options, I myself had never had an abortion.”

It was then, Dunham said, she realized “Even I, the woman who cares as much as anybody about a woman’s right to choose, felt it was important that people know I was unblemished in this department.”

She added, “Now I can say that I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had.”

Many people took to Twitter to express their outrage at Dunham’s comments.

.@lenadunham FYI an abortion is not something you "get to have." It's an awful experience one SHOULDN'T wish for like a gift from Santa 😑🙄 — s a s h a (@kisslow) December 20, 2016

@lenadunham should never be able to brag about having an abortion it's sad that u think this would make u more authentically pro-choice — s i h (@Susanna_I_H) December 20, 2016

I can't even imagine how offensive Lena Dunham's comments are to women who actually had to go through abortions — KFC (@KFCBarstool) December 20, 2016

@KFCBarstool I can't tell if her consciously making these comments would be worse or being so out of touch she doesn't even realize it. — Andrew Rodriguez (@RodriguezAJ100) December 20, 2016

@lenadunham you're honestly the worst kind of feminist and no one should want an abortion that isn't just like a fun little choice¿?? — Nora Baron (@bambibaron) December 20, 2016

A rep for Dunham did not return FOX411’s request for comment.