London Mayor Collaborated With London Bridge Terrorist

London Mayor Sadiq Khan attended a conference with one of the London Bridge terrorists’ close friends who was also involved in the 7/7 bombing.

According to reports, Khan spoke at the same event as Sajeel Shahid, an ISIS militant who helped train the ringleader of the 7/7 London bombings.

Daily Mail reports: It emerged today Shahid was gym buddies with killer Khuram Butt, who butchered seven people in the deadly rampage on the capital’s streets on Saturday night.

The pair once ran martial arts classes together at the all-Muslim Ummah Fitness gym in east London.

Mr Khan spoke at a 2003 conference alongside Yasser al-Sirri, who had been sentenced to death in Egypt over a political assassination attempt, while another speaker was Sajeel Abu Ibrahim, better known as Sajeel Shahid.

Shahid called for violence against British troops and ran a training camp in Pakistan where known terrorists learned how to make bombs and fire rocket-propelled grenades.

One of his ‘graduates’ was Mohammed Siddique Khan, who led the gang of four suicide bombers on the deadliest terrorist attack ever committed in Britain, killing 52 people on the London Underground and a bus on July 7, 2005.

At the conference, Mr Khan gave a speech about representing a 9/11 conspirator and criticised two anti-terrorism bills for targeting Muslim groups.

The ‘First Captives Conference’ was set up to support terror suspects in the Guantanamo Bay detention camp.

It was organised by the Islamic Observation Centre, which was run by al-Sirri.

‘At the time of this conference, the Mayor of London was a leading human rights lawyer and chair of Britain’s pre-eminent human rights organisation – he spoke because it was quite literally his job.

‘The Mayor has always condemned the hideous ideology of the extremists – and has suffered death threats and protests from them as a result.

‘Following the horrific attack at London Bridge on Saturday, the Mayor is focused on ensuring our emergency services have the resources they need to keep Londoners safe – and sending a clear message around the world that London will never be cowed by terrorism.’

According to The Times, Butt, who lived in Barking, previously worked at all-Muslim gym Ummah Fitness in east London with Sajeel Shahid, 41, who allegedly helped the 2005 bombers train in Pakistan ahead of the atrocity.

Shahid is also said to have links to hate preacher Anjem Choudary and was accused of setting up an Al-Qaeda training camp in Pakistan.

The Times reported Butt and Mr Shahid were ‘close friends’ who ran mixed martial arts classes, with Butt said to have tried ‘radicalising’ young pupils.

It is also understood Butt was a supporter of Choudary’s banned al-Muhajiroun group which has been linked to terror plots.

Shahid was named as a terror suspect in a court in New York in 2004 by former terrorist turned informant Mohammed Junaid Babar.

Babar told the court Shahid went to Pakistan in 2003 to meet an Al Qaeda leader and form the camp, but was later expelled from the country in 2005 after being detained for three months.

It comes as the London Mayor remains embrawled in a war of words online with US President Donald Trump.

Khan dismissed Donald Trump’s barrage of tweets about his response to the London attacks and questioned ‘isn’t he busy?’

The London Mayor said he had too much on his plate in the aftermath of Saturday night’s atrocity to respond in kind.

The US President has launched a series of tweets at Mr Khan, misquoting a reassurance that Londoners should not be alarmed by the presence of armed police to suggest the Mayor is playing down the terror threat.

Theresa May finally stepped into the row with clear criticism of Mr Trump today, insisting he was ‘wrong’ to be criticising Mr Khan’s response.

Mr Khan has called for Mr Trump’s state visit, expected in the autumn, to be cancelled – but the Government had rebuffed the claim.

Asked about the spat with Mr Trump, Mr Khan told ITV1’s today’s Good Morning Britain: ‘We’re not kids in a playground, he’s the president of the US. I’m too busy to respond to his tweets, isn’t he busy?’

He denied he was stoking up a feud which went back to 2016, when the mayor described the then presidential candidate’s calls for a ban on Muslim entry into the US as ‘ignorant’.

‘It takes two to tango. I’m not tangoing with this guy, I’ve got better things to do,’ said Mr Khan. ‘From Saturday until now my focus has been dealing with the aftermath of the horrific attack. Working with the police, security services, the Government; that’s why I’ve not responded to the tweets from Donald Trump.’

Mrs May told The Sun today: ‘The relationship with America is our deepest and most important defence and security relationship.

‘Having said that, I think Donald Trump is wrong in what he said about Sadiq Khan, in relation to the attack on London Bridge.

‘We’ve been working with Sadiq Khan. When you’re working in the aftermath of an attack like that, party politics is put to one side.

‘He’s been at the COBRAs and we’ve been working with him to ensure the response was right, and to get London moving again.’

Last night, Mr Khan said Mr Trump’s state visit should not go ahead.

‘I don’t think we should roll out the red carpet to the president of the USA in the circumstances, where his policies go against everything we stand for,’ he told Channel 4 News.

‘When you have a special relationship it is no different from when you have got a close mate. You stand with them in times of adversity but you call them out when they are wrong. There are many things about which Donald Trump is wrong.’

Mr Trump renewed his strange fury at Mr Khan on Sunday, blasting him on Twitter for assuring Londoners there was ‘no reason to be alarmed’.

The President suggested the remark referred directly to the terror attack when in fact it was about the increased presence of armed police.

But Mr Trump brushed aside criticism of his initial message last night, issuing a fresh Twitter attack on Mr Khan branding him ‘pathetic’.

His son, Donald Trump Jr, piled in to the row today telling ABC: ‘Rather than the mayor of London attacking maybe he should do something about it.

‘Maybe he should do something to fix the problem rather than just sit there and pretend there isn’t one. I think that’s an important message.’

Mr Johnson told Sky News today: ‘I don’t want to impose myself to a row between the Mayor of London and the President of the United States.

‘I have been there myself. Both individuals are very well capable of standing up for themselves.

‘Sadiq Khan was saying something very reasonable and sensible about how there was no need for the public to be alarmed by armed police officers on the streets.

‘This is a trivial controversy by comparison with the enormity of what happened on Saturday night and the importance of getting the right response.’

He added on the BBC: ‘Well, the invitation has been issued and accepted and I see no reason to change that but as far as what Sadiq Khan has said about the reassurances that he has offered the the people of London I think he was entirely right to speak in the way that he did.’