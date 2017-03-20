Former Male Wins Women’s Weightlifting Competition

A 39-year-old transgender who was born male has won her first international women’s weightlifting title in Australia.

Former male Laurel Hubbard has broken four national records by winning gold at the Australasian Championships in Melbourne.

Transgender weightlifter, Laurel Hubbard wins Gold at Australasian Championships. https://t.co/FeitrqVh8C pic.twitter.com/6Tm9bRHKfw — FloElite (@Flo_Elite) March 20, 2017

Nzherald.co.nz reports:

Kiwi weightlifter Laurel Hubbard has dominated her first major competition, taking out the Australian International in Melbourne on a night she made history as the first transgender athlete to represent New Zealand.

Hubbard, 39, won the women’s over 90kg division at the Melbourne event, setting four unofficial national records in the process. Hubbard lifted a combined total of 268kg – 19kg better than silver medallist Iuniarra Sipaia of Samoa.

Australia’s Kaitlyn Fassina claimed the bronze medal with 223kg.

Hubbard looked visibly emotional as she lined up behind dais awaiting the official medal presentation. But she kept the tears at bay, smiling and waving as she stood atop the podium.

Earlier this month the Herald revealed Hubbard had been selected to make her international debut at the competition after usurping Rio Olympian Tracey Lambrechs at the top of the division.