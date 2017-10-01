Marilyn Manson’s Testicles Removed After Stage Prop Accident

Rock star Marilyn Manson has been hospitalized after a stage prop fell on him, damaging his left leg and crushing both testicles, during a New York show on Saturday.

While performing his cover of Eurythmics’ Sweet Dreams, two large prop guns held together with metal scaffolding toppled over and speared Manson in the groin.

Remained paralyzed on stage for 15 minutes while waiting for an ambulance, Manson’s testicles had swollen “to the size of grapefruits” by the time medical help arrived. They were “drained with a needle” by paramedics on the way to the hospital, however doctors later deemed Manson’s testicles “unsalvageable” and were forced to surgically removed the mangled orbs.

Images from the Hammerstein Ballroom gig suggest Manson attempted to climb up the guns before they crashed down on him.

Yousif Al Zaid, 23, who was at the Marilyn Manson show in New York said: “It happened in the middle of his song Sweet Dreams. He performed it and all of a sudden he climbed on to the two guns … At end of the song he bent over holding one of the poles [on the prop] and tipped over. Then it all went silent and you could hear a pin drop. Everyone rushed to him and there were rumours he was dead. Then they brought out a stretcher and he was taken away.

“On my Twitter feed today people are saying he has only broken his leg or fractured his ankle, but there’s no official news yet. It’s crazy actually – when he fell they closed the curtain on the stage and dimmed the lights. They then escorted everyone out.”

Another fan, who was in the front row and asked to remain anonymous, said: “From my view point in the front row it didn’t look like he put that much weight on it [the prop] when it started tipping. He tried to brace himself and push it back but it completely tipped and fell on him. Two or three of his crew members rushed to get it off of him quickly.”

“Around this time his girlfriend, she’d been watching from a chair on the side of the stage, rushed over to him. His girlfriend rushed off to the stage within moments with her hand over her mouth and clearly panicked … the security guard near me said they had paramedics on site. It was another minute or two before actual medics started to get on stage.”

She added: “It was really surreal to watch him play live. It was great but it was sad for it to end like that, was not really part of the plan.”

One fan, who was at the concert, tweeted:

A piece of the set fell on @marilynmanson during "Sweet Dreams" … Hope he's ok… It's just dark now. — Anthony (@antkneebee) October 1, 2017

Photos from the Manson concert taken before the accident show two large guns positioned centre stage.

Video: 48 Year Old Rock Star Marilyn Manson Crushed by Stage Props During NY Concert https://t.co/Lapw1uV0nk pic.twitter.com/2NptJsr1m4 — THE ISSUE (@theissuecom) October 1, 2017

Rolling Stone reports that a Manson representative said: “Manson suffered an injury towards the end of his incredible NYC show. He is being treated at a local hospital.”

The shock rocker, whose real name is Brian Warner, is most famous for 90s hits including The Beautiful People and I Don’t Like The Drugs (But The Drugs Like Me). His stage name is derived from actor Marilyn Monroe and murderous cult leader Charles Manson.

The artist was three dates into his The Heaven Upside Down Tour, which was due to take in shows around the United States as well as Europe and Australia. Marilyn Manson’s previous stage stunts on tour have included ripping pages out of a Bible.

The gruesome incident is not the first medical problem Manson, 48, has suffered on tour this year. In May he reportedly broke his ankle during a Philadelphia show but kept performing.