Mattis Weighs Using “Kinetic Weapon” To Black Out North Korea

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis considers using kinetic energy weapons on North Korea as a safer alternative to nukes or high explosives.

By Aaron Kesel:

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis hinted at using a kinetic weapon on Tuesday while discussing tensions with North Korea when he made a Freudian slip.

Mattis was asked whether there was “any military option the US can take with North Korea that would not put Seoul at grave risk,” Mattis responded, “Yes, there are, but I will not go into details.”

Later during the press conference, another reporter questioned Mattis and caught him off-guard:

“Just to clarify, you said that there were possible military options that would not create a grave risk to Seoul,” a reporter asked. “Are we talking kinetic options as well?”

“Yes, I don’t want to go into that,” Mattis responded.

Previously, Mattis stated that a war with North Korea would “involve the massive shelling of an ally’s capital, (South Korea) which is one of the most densely packed cities on earth.”

U.S. President Donald Trump in a speech to the United Nations on Tuesday threatened to “totally destroy North Korea” if Pyongyang didn’t quit its nuclear testing and threats.

This also comes after the U.S. and South Korea wrapped up its annual military drill harassing of North Korea, reminding the dictatorship of its military presence at its southern border.

In 2015, the U.S. Air Force confirmed that military contractor Boeing has an electromagnetic pulse weapon, which is capable of targeting and destroying electrical systems without the collateral damage of killing people. It’s essentially an EMP that takes out the power grid of a given area.

The project is known as the “CHAMP,” or Counter-electronics High-powered Microwave Advanced Missile Project, and it already has been operational since 2015, according to Air Force Research Laboratory commander Major General Tom Masiello.

In January, Trump’s Air Force chief of staff revealed to USA TODAY that the U.S. President could use “space weapons against ISIS.”

“If we want to be more agile than the reality is we are going to have to push decision authority down to some lower levels in certain areas the big question that we’ve got to wrestle with … is the authorities to operate in cyber and space,” General David Goldfein, the Air Force chief of staff, told USA TODAY.

However, the U.S. also has other kinetic weapons in its arsenal that would allow Trump to “totally destroy North Korea” — one of weapons system is the “Rods from God.”

What is the Rods from God? The “Rods from God” is a part of the directed energy weapon family; it’s a kinetic energy weapon.

The rods are directed munitions, the higher you are (the greater your distance from the planet), the greater the kinetic energy you have.

In 2004, published in Popular Science, Eric Adams writes:

A pair of satellites orbiting several hundred miles above the Earth would serve as a weapons system. One functions as the targeting and communications platform while the other carries numerous tungsten rods–up to 20 feet in length and a foot in diameter–that it can drop on targets with less than 15 minutes’ notice. When instructed from the ground, the targeting satellite commands its partner to drop one of its darts. The guided rods enter the atmosphere, protected by a thermal coating, traveling at 36,000 feet per second–comparable to the speed of a meteor. The result: complete devastation of the target, even if it’s buried deep underground. The two-platform configuration permits the weapon to be “reloaded” by just launching a new set of rods, rather than replacing the entire system.

The concept of developing kinetic energy weapons has been around since the 1950s when the RAND Corporation proposed placing rods on tips of ICBMs, although the Pentagon won’t say how far along the research is, or even confirm that any efforts exist, citing those details as classified. The “U.S. Air Force Transformation Flight Plan,” published by the Air Force in November 2003, references “hypervelocity rod bundles” in its outline of future space-based weapons; and, in 2002, another report from RAND, “Space Weapons, Earth Wars,” talks about the effectiveness of such a weapon.

A space weapons agreement was proposed by Rep Dennis Kucinich called the “Space Preservation Treaty” in 2005 which states that countries won’t seek to weaponize space. However, that bill never made it past the introduction stage. Another House of Representatives bill known as the H.R.2977 “Space Preservation Act” was proposed in 2001 to ban the use of “exotic weapons” listing the following:

(B) Such terms include exotic weapons systems such as — (i) electronic, psychotronic, or information weapons; (ii) chemtrails; (iii) high altitude ultra low frequency weapons systems; (iv) plasma, electromagnetic, sonic, or ultrasonic weapons; (v) laser weapons systems; (vi) strategic, theater, tactical, or extraterrestrial weapons; and (vii) chemical, biological, environmental, climate, or tectonic weapons.

Obama violated this agreement under the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act before leaving office, and no one noticed that the legislation he signed is essentially the Star Wars Defense Initiative II that his predecessor, Ronald Reagan, signed calling for a space-based missile system.

Aaron Kesel writes for the Activist Post.