Bombshell Report: McCabe Altered FBI Notes To Frame Flynn

Investigative reporter Mike Cernovich dropped a hot story late on Sunday night, while warning that, like his other scoops, this one will take mainstream media a long time to confirm.

Former FBI director Andrew McCabe altered FBI investigator Peter Strzok’s notes taken during his interview with General Michael Flynn, to make it look like Flynn had lied. This is why Robert Mueller indicted him.

Then McCabe illegally destroyed the evidence of what he had done, which is why Peter Strzok’s system didn’t back up.

Huge scoop. Like my other big stories (Susan Rice, security clearances, Conyers) will take media a long time to confirm. You know how Peter Strzok's system didn't back up. You know why? McCabe altered his 302 of the Flynn interview, and deleted all history of revisions. — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) February 19, 2018

This comes after Byron York reported that former FBI Director James Comey told lawmakers Flynn did not lie under oath.

Then Flynn was indicted by the Mueller witch hunt months later for lying.

What changed?

According to Cernovich, Andrew McCabe illegally altered Strzok’s 302 reports — then criminally destroyed the evidence.

FBI agents take notes during an interview – these summaries are put on a form numbered FD-302. The agent who interviewed Flynn did not think Flynn lied. But McCabe altered the agent’s form 302, fabricating what Flynn had said, to secure a guilty plea for Robert Mueller.

Now the FBI is in deep trouble, with a tough-as-nails Judge demanding they produce evidence to clear McCabe of this criminal act – or else he will be going down.

The IG knows McCabe changed Peter Strzok 302 / notes with General Flynn. Yet issuing a report to this effect would call thousands of FBI investigations into question. It's full on freak-out mode, as no one know how to spin this. — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) February 19, 2018

Andrew McCabe is planning to retire in March, while pocketing a $1.8 million pension, paid for by us, the taxpayers.

But it’s “full on freak-out mode” in the FBI right now, with many pundits stating that McCabe’s exposed misstep is the smoking gun that will bring the whole Deep State and their Russian collusion hoax crashing to the ground.

Who is Judge Emmett Sullivan? *This* is Judge Sullivan: "A federal judge took the extraordinary step of naming a special prosecutor to investigate whether the government lawyers should themselves be prosecuted for criminal wrongdoing."https://t.co/sf4iN6BC5Z — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) February 19, 2018

How corrupt is Obama's DOJ? They cleared the prosecutors who framed an innocent man.https://t.co/CXfTyj4Zuo — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) February 19, 2018

"The 500-page report by investigator Henry F. Schuelke III shook the legal community, as law professors described it as a milestone in the history of prosecutorial misconduct." This was Obama's Department of Justice. This is who framed General Flynn.https://t.co/rgC5ONRFVT — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) February 19, 2018

This is an open and shut case of obstruction of justice by an FBI Director who thought he could do whatever he wanted, and answer to no one. But he was wrong.

When this story breaks on mainstream media – and it will break, and break hard, because they will not be able to spin this any other way – McCabe’s balls are going to be in a bread slicer.

It’s beer and popcorn time.