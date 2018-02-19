Bombshell Report: McCabe Altered FBI Notes To Frame Flynn

Former FBI director Andrew McCabe altered FBI investigator Peter Strzok's notes taken during his interview with General Flynn in order to frame him.

Investigative reporter Mike Cernovich dropped a hot story late on Sunday night, while warning that, like his other scoops, this one will take mainstream media a long time to confirm. 

Former FBI director Andrew McCabe altered FBI investigator Peter Strzok’s notes taken during his interview with General Michael Flynn, to make it look like Flynn had lied. This is why Robert Mueller indicted him.

Then McCabe illegally destroyed the evidence of what he had done, which is why Peter Strzok’s system didn’t back up.

This comes after Byron York reported that former FBI Director James Comey told lawmakers Flynn did not lie under oath.

Then Flynn was indicted by the Mueller witch hunt months later for lying.

What changed?

According to Cernovich, Andrew McCabe illegally altered Strzok’s 302 reports — then criminally destroyed the evidence.

FBI agents take notes during an interview – these summaries are put on a form numbered FD-302. The agent who interviewed Flynn did not think Flynn lied. But McCabe altered the agent’s form 302, fabricating what Flynn had said, to secure a guilty plea for Robert Mueller.

Now the FBI is in deep trouble, with a tough-as-nails Judge demanding they produce evidence to clear McCabe of this criminal act – or else he will be going down.

Andrew McCabe is planning to retire in March, while pocketing a $1.8 million pension, paid for by us, the taxpayers.

But it’s “full on freak-out mode” in the FBI right now, with many pundits stating that McCabe’s exposed misstep is the smoking gun that will bring the whole Deep State and their Russian collusion hoax crashing to the ground.

This is an open and shut case of obstruction of justice by an FBI Director who thought he could do whatever he wanted, and answer to no one. But he was wrong.

When this story breaks on mainstream media – and it will break, and break hard, because they will not be able to spin this any other way – McCabe’s balls are going to be in a bread slicer.

It’s beer and popcorn time.

