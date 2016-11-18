Scientists have been left baffled after discovering huge megaliths in Russia that they say are the largest in the world.

Researchers state that the megaliths found in Russia are 2 to 3 times larger than the largest known megaliths in Baalbek, and defy any explanation beyond some kind of advanced civilisation existing thousands of years ago to help build them.

Ancient-code.com reports:

However, the megaliths located in Russia are even more impressive than Baalbek and have caused confusion among researchers ever since their discovery.

We are talking about the megalithic site of Gornaya Shoria, located deep in the Siberian Mountains, where during one of the expeditions to the site, compasses of the geologists behaved very strangely and for some unknown reason their arrows were deviating from the megaliths. (source)

This impressive megalithic site is one of the largest sites ever discovered in Russia. Located on Mount Shoria in southern Siberia, the site contains some of the largest blocks of stone with flat surfaces, right angles, and sharp corners resembling cyclopean masonry ever discovered. The giant megaliths were found and photographed for the first time by Georgy Sidorov who explored the area for the first time in 2013. Ever since its discovery, this megalithic site has caused great debate among researchers and archaeologists who cannot agree whether or not the mysterious stones with flat surfaces, right angles, and sharp corners are man-made structures or not.

Preliminary studies suggest that there are blocks of tone which weigh around three to four thousand tons. What makes this site, even more, interesting is the fact that this extremely heavy blocks of stone have been stacked up to forty meters in height.

Without a doubt, the origin, purpose, and construction methods used into construction process of this ancient site remain a mystery, but their beauty, precision, and importance will remain a subject of debate in the years to come.

Very interesting comments regarding the megalithic site were made by archaeologist John Jensen:

There are no measurements given, but from the scale depicted by the human figures, these megaliths are much larger (as much as 2 to 3 times larger) than the largest known megaliths in the world. (Example: The Pregnant Woman Stone of Baalbek, Lebanon weighs in at approximately 1,260 tons). Some of these megaliths could easily weigh upwards of 3,000 to 4,000 tons.

There is little commentary on Valery’s site, so the images are displayed here without many comments, other than my own limited observations.”

So what are the enigmatic stones found at Gornaya Shoria? Are these structures the result of ancient man’s ingenious construction methods? Or are they the result of mother nature’s incredible constructions.

Cyclopean masonry or not, the enigmatic megalithic blocks of stone of Gornaya Shoria have challenged mainstream archaeologists and researchers once again, forcing them into a debate that seeks to uncover the truth behind numerous similar ancient sites found around the globe.

Here are some images of the megalithic site of Gornaya Shoria: