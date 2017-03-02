Melania Trump Urges Americans To Stop Trusting Big Pharma

First Lady Melania Trump has credited the healing and nurturing properties of nature for her good health, and urged Americans to stop leaning so heavily on Big Pharma to provide “magic potions” to cure their ills.

Taking a tour of a children’s hospital in Washington D.C., Melania Trump said she wanted to remind the American people about the “gift of nature” and how nature and the outdoors, so bountiful in our great country, can “contribute to the healing process.”

The First Lady said, “I am a passionate believer in integrating and interpreting nature’s elements into our daily lives to create a warm, nurturing and positive environment. I believe that these same natural benefits can be instrumental to enhancing the health and well-being of all children.”

Mrs Trump’s views on healthcare echo those of her husband, as President Trump continues to warn Americans about the evils and excesses of Big Pharma.

During an interview with Opie and Anthony on Sirius XM, President Trump warned that the flu shot is the greatest scam in medical history, created by Big Pharma to make money off vulnerable people, and make them sick.

A cured patient is a lost customer

Slamming the flu shot as “totally ineffective”, the President declared that he has never had one.

“I’ve never had one. And thus far I’ve never had the flu. I don’t like the idea of injecting bad stuff into your body. And that’s basically what they do. And this one (latest flu vaccine) has not been very effective to start off with.

“I have friends that religiously get the flu shot and then they get the flu. You know, that helps my thinking. I’ve seen a lot of reports that the last flu shot is virtually totally ineffective.“

Trump is right – flu shots are the greatest medical fraud in history. They are full of “bad stuff” including formaldehyde and mercury – two powerful neurotoxins – and the vaccine industry even admits that laboratory tests prove the popular jab does not work.

The big question is why a toxic, medical hoax, backed by nothing but voodoo faith-based dogma and clever marketing, is allowed to be pushed on the whole population every year.

With President Trump and the First Lady in the White House, prepare to see a shake up of the corrupt side of Big Pharma.