Michael Moore Funds Trump Assassination Project

Far left activist Michael Moore has donated a huge some of money to a project that depicts the assassination of President Trump.

Moore gave $10,000 to the New York City Public Theater, who staged an adaptation of Shakepeare’s “Julius Ceasar” featuring a scene in which a Donald Trump-like character is brutally murdered on stage.

The Hollywood liberal, who previously warned fans on social media that humans faced extinction due to Trump’s election victory, renewed his attack on the Trump admin on Tuesday by showing support for depictions of violent acts against the President.

“Right-wing media attacked free showings of Julius Caesar cause they said tone was ‘anti-Trump,’” the 63-year-old tweeted to his 4.92 million followers.

“So Bank of America & Delta dropped funding,” he said before adding, “So here’s my donation & sponsorship to The Public’s Shakespeare in the Park in support of their right to free speech.”

Dailycaller.com reports: Moore also encouraged others to follow his example and provided a link to his Facebook page about the donation that included a link to the site where they can donate.

“Please join me in supporting Shakespeare in the Park. Stand for free speech. Donate here: http://thepublic.nyc/support https://www.facebook.com/mmflint/posts/10154522944191857:0 …,” Moore tweeted.

“In a time like this, it is important that we stand up against any attempts to censor art or free expression, especially by denying this expression the funding that it needs,” Moore said.

“As one who is about to stage my first theatrical event on Broadway, neither I nor anyone else in the theater should feel intimidated by what’s happened here or ever worry about how much control certain sponsors or investors have over our work.”