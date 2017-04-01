Michelle Malkin appeared live on Fox News and demanded the mainstream media stop referring to “sanctuary cities” when in fact these cities are “outlaw cities” determined to break the law and serve “open border special interests.”

“First of all we have to stop calling these places sanctuary cities,” the author and political commentator said.

“They are outlaw cities. They are safe spaces for criminality.”

Michelle Malkin argued that by using the propaganda term “sanctuary cities” we are playing into the hands of the liberal establishment, determined to impose its agenda on the nation via their mouthpieces in the mainstream media.

“People are sick and tired of it.”

From now on we should refer to these cities by the more accurate term “outlaw cities“.

“The cry from ordinary Americans and taxpayers, who know that their pandering mayors and their mush-minded police chiefs aren’t serving them, but rather serving open-border special interests, they are finally being heard by Donald Trump and this administration.

“We now have an Attorney General Jeff Sessions who is committed to enforcing the rule of law and sending a message to every one of these police departments that they must not defy that rule of law.”