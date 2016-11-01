Latest

Michelle Obama Deletes Hillary Clinton From Twitter

When Hillary goes low, Michelle goes BYE!

Posted on November 1, 2016

Michelle Obama deleted Hillary Clinton from both of her Twitter accounts as news broke that Clinton is under two different FBI investigations

Michelle Obama has scrubbed all references to Hillary Clinton from both of her Twitter accounts as news breaks that Clinton is under two different FBI investigations involving four FBI offices.

The @FLOTUS account has been wiped clean of all traces of Hillary, and @MichelleObama, a verified page with almost six million followers, has been scrubbed all the way back to 2013.

Is Michelle performing a last minute tidy up, clearing out the clutter before the dumpster fire of the Democratic campaign finally burns out?

Are the Washington elite preparing to move on from Hillary?


Bernie Sanders has also begun to change his tune. A Twitter post today sure didn’t sound like it was referring to Hillary Clinton.

Bernie was asked by a supporter about the write-in thing – and his response might surprise you. “If you want to write me in here [Vermont], I think it’s fine.”

