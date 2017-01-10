Michio Kaku: Strange Star In Space Could Be Alien Megastructure

Theoretical Physicist Dr. Michio Kaku believes that the mysterious dimming of a star located 1,500 light years away from Earth could be the result of an alien megastructure built around it.

Kepler Star KIC 8462852 has been baffling scientists as it continues to emit an irregular pattern of light that is unlike anything seen before.

Dr. Michio Kaku says it could be proof of alien life and is possibly “the biggest story in the past five-hundred years!”

Kaku also believes that our tiny brain is the sum result of what the entire solar system has to offer, unless superior alien species soon begin showing their faces.

“The brain weighs only three pounds, yet it is the most complex object in the solar system.”

― Michio Kaku, The Future of the Mind: The Scientific Quest to Understand, Enhance, and Empower the Mind

Simple Capacity reports:

A star designated as KIC 8462852 has created great confusion among researchers around the globe. The mystery dimming of star KIC 8462852 has fueled intensive research as dozens of scientists have desperately tried explaining what causes the mysterious light fluctuations of the star.

Many people have agreed that a giant Alien Megastructure created by a highly sophisticated Alien civilization could be one of the explanations. So far, researchers have proposed a number of explanations, but none of them seem to satisfy the mystery behind the star. Even today, Astronomers still cannot rule out the presence of mysterious ‘alien megastructures’ around Kepler Star KIC 8462852 —located approximately in the constellation Cygnus.

And while scientists are debating whether we are looking at giant comet swarms, alien megastructures or mere data processing errors, Theoretical Physicist Michio Kaku believes that the potential megastructure around the mystery star could be “the biggest story in the past five-hundred years!”

According to Dr. Kaku, “this star is breaking all the rules” and “we would have to rewrite astronomy textbooks” to think anything different.

So far scientists continue monitoring the mystery star which displays hundreds of anomalous dips in the star’s light. Mysteriously, these dips do not appear to be parodic at all and have strange shapes as well. Researchers agree that it’s nearly impossible that the strange dips in the Stars luminosity are caused by planets since it would cause a dip pattern which repeats itself regularly, something that is not happening at KIC 8462852.

Researchers believe that two to three years of continuous observations using the Las Cumbres Observatory Global Telescope Network (LCOGT), could most likely enable the team to spectroscopically identify material around KIC 8462852, and solve one of the biggest astronomical mysteries of the 21st century.

Media interest in the mystery star went viral when a group of astronomers from Pennsylvania State University published a study that stated KIC 8462852’s “bizarre light curve” was “consistent with” a swarm of alien-constructed megastructures.