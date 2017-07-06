Millions Of Italians Rise Up Against New Mandatory Vaccination Law

Millions of Italians are rising up against a government determined to take away the rights of the individual by passing a brutal mandatory vaccination law. The streets of major cities throughout the country are heaving as mainstream media continues to suppress the scale of events.

For over a month Italians have been protesting in every major city against the proposed law is set to make 53 doses of vaccines mandatory for all children. Unvaccinated children will be not be allowed to attend school and may be removed from their parents.

“In 2014 in Washington, during the visit of Lorenzin (Italian Health Minister), Italy was chosen to be the world leader of vaccine strategy,” a speaker at the Rome protest explained. “The problem is not the vaccines per se, the problem is that Glaxo is inside our Ministry!“

Italy is at the forefront of a vaccination experiment conducted by an Italian government corrupted by Big Pharma dollars. By allowing pharmaceutical companies to create new laws and force the full range of their products on the whole population against their consent, the Italian government has betrayed their people.

The protesters in Italy represent all working class people united, mobilized, and resisting the greed of the ruling class and corporate elites. By actively supporting the mandatory vaccination law, the mainstream media are violently fighting against the people and protecting the interests of the ruling class.

Senator Bartolomeo Pepe says the Italian people are rising up because the government is taking away their rights. The sovereignty of the individual is being eroded in favor of corporations. Greed has surpassed dignity.

“What we are fighting for now is not just for vaccines, what is at stake is the freedom of the people, because people are put aside from the interests of multinational corporations such as the pharmaceuticals, like in this case, or oil, or banks. Soon we will have to fight on many fronts,” Pepe said.

However as the government and mainstream media continue to suppress this important movement’s progress, the people continue to rise up, determined to resist the worst medical fraud in history.

Gabriele Milani, the father of a vaccine injured child, also addressed the heaving crowd, warning doctors against tolerating the dictatorial practices of Big Pharma. Doctors may have their pockets lined by pharmaceutical companies today, but tomorrow they too will lose their freedom.

“I am addressing the medical professionals too, who seem to be ignoring that today we are the pioneers of this battle that will concern them eventually. Because they too will lose their freedom of thought, because they too will not be able to choose what therapies to recommend or advise against. Every one of us is a unique individual, with his unique genetic heritage, so the same drug cannot be mandated to all.”

Western mainstream media continues to suppress information regarding the scale and intensity of the revolution taking place on Italian streets, and refuses to stand up for the people who are having their constitutional rights eroded by a government corrupted by Big Pharma dollars.

“A mandate is unconstitutional, and this decree-law is unconstitutional because there is no emergency, it is unconstitutional because it prohibits access to education, it is unconstitutional because it violates the body integrity ratified by the European Convention of Human Rights, so we will appeal to the European Court of Justice,” a speaker at the event said.

[RELATED: Sweden Bans Mandatory Vaccinations Over ‘Serious Health Concerns’]

While the world is distracted by the G20 and the threat of geopolitical conflict, the elites are trying to take away people’s rights.

But a powerful wave of freedom has been generated by the first Rome march. City marches are taking place everywhere across the country and they will continue to gain momentum until the Italian government backs down and listens to the will of the people.

The coming together of all these people has proven that unity is a powerful force that the elite cannot ignore. Due to the people’s pressure, the government has announced revisions to the law, but they are still pushing for mandatory vaccinations.

The fight is not over yet. We all have to unite to make sure that this mandatory vaccination law does not pass in Italy, and that no other country will dare to allow Big Pharma into their state institutions.