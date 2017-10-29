The best way to restore public faith in government institutions is to “send Hillary to prison“, according to Hollywood icon Morgan Freeman, who warns that unless the former First Lady’s crimes are seen to be punished, “everyday Americans will forever know, deep down, that there is one law for those with money and power, and another for the rest of us.”

“Hillary should be in jail for her unlawful deeds and President Trump should absolutely, absolutely make sure this happens to send the very strong message that no-one, and I mean no-one, is above the law in the United States of America,” Morgan Freeman said in New York while promoting National Geographic’s new docu-series The Story of Us.

Responding to a question about why he thinks President Trump has not yet fulfilled this particular campaign promise, Freeman laughed and said and looked up at the heavens before saying, “Goddamnit man, you were elected for this very reason, lock that bitch up!”

After being accused of political incorrectness, Freeman laughed again, saying “It’s all about being loving and caring these days, isn’t it?“

“The most loving and caring thing we as a society can do for Hillary Clinton is lock her up where she can get professional and institutional help and prevent her hurting herself or anyone else.”

The veteran actor, who remains as professionally active as at any point in his long career, cannot be accused of partisan bullying. It appears the 80-year-old star is simply a straight shooter who would prefer politicians and public figures are held to the same standards as everyone else.

In September the Shawshank Redemption star appeared in a viral video demanding President Trump speak directly to the American people about the extent of Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

While insisting that the Kremlin’s election interference is “no movie script,” and that he did not know whether the allegations were true or not, Morgan said, “we need our president to speak directly to us and tell us the truth.”

“We need him to sit behind the desk in the Oval Office and say, ‘My fellow Americans. During this past election, we cam under attack by the Russian government,” Freeman demands Trump to say, adding, ‘I’ve called on Congress and our intelligence community to use every resource available to conduct a thorough investigation to determine exactly how this happened.’”