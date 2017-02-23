MSNBC Host Claims “Our Job” Is To “Control Exactly What People Think”

Mainstream media’s job is to “actually control exactly what people think” according to MSNBC’s host Mika Brzezinski who let the unspoken truth slip out during a discussion about President Trump’s battles with the media.

The comment should come as no surprise after the recent election campaign when MSNBC and other mainstream news networks operated as the public relations arm of the Clinton campaign rather than as journalists.

However the sheer audacity of the comment – which failed to raise any eyebrows in the studio – does go a long way to explaining the mainstream media’s increasingly bitter war on alternative media as they continue their quest to set up a Ministry of Truth that “actually controls exactly what people think“.

SCARBOROUGH: “Exactly. That is exactly what I hear. What Yamiche said is what I hear from all the Trump supporters that I talk to who were Trump voters and are still Trump supporters. They go, ‘Yeah you guys are going crazy. He’s doing — what are you so surprised about? He is doing exactly what he said he is going to do.'”

BRZEZINSKI: “Well, I think that the dangerous, you know, edges here are that he is trying to undermine the media and trying to make up his own facts. And it could be that while unemployment and the economy worsens, he could have undermined the messaging so much that he can actually control exactly what people think. And that, that is our job.”

The comment failed to raise any eyebrows from her co-panelists. Instead, her co-host, Joe Scarborough, said that Trump’s antagonism towards the media (the same media that thinks it’s job is to “control exactly what people think”) puts him on par with Mussolini and Lenin.