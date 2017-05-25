Murdoch Threatened Sean Hannity Into Dropping Seth Rich Story

One of Rupert Murdoch’s sons threatened Fox News host Sean Hannity into dropping his coverage of the Seth Rich murder investigation.

The murdered DNC whistleblower has been linked to a plot involving top Democrats who allegedly wished to reprimand him for leaking damaging emails about the party to WikiLeaks.

Thepoliticalinsider.com reports: One of the more prominent people to investigate the Rich story was Hannity, but with the victim’s family and scores of social media users imploring him to stop, the Fox host announced he would no longer cover the story “at this time.”

Now it appears, one of the Murdoch sons also played a role in silencing Hannity.

Via Big League Politics:

Following Sean Hannity’s embarrassing buckling on coverage of the Seth Rich case, sources at Fox News told Big League Politics that he was pressured to relent by one of the Murdochs.

“One of the Murdoch sons was all up his ass over this,” another insider told Big League Politics.

…

While his statements on the show indicated that he was cowering to Media Matters, who had called for a boycott of his advertisers — it seems that one of Murdoch’s sons was actually behind it.

During a broadcast of his show Tuesday night, Hannity said that he had spoken with the family of Seth Rich earlier in the day, and that “out of respect for the family’s wishes, for now, I am not discussing this matter at this time.”

After the show aired however, he claimed he was inching ever closer to “the truth” behind the DNC staffer’s murder, something he would not stop trying to attain.

Ok TO BE CLEAR, I am closer to the TRUTH than ever. Not only am I not stopping, I am working harder. Updates when available. Stay tuned! — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 24, 2017

“I am not going to stop trying to find the truth,” Hannity told his audience.

One of the Murdoch sons may have told him otherwise, however. Some have speculated that they were also behind the firing of another major Fox star, Bill O’Reilly.