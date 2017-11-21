Muslim Refugee Rapes Pony In Front Of Horrified Children At Zoo

November 21, 2017

A 23-year-old Syrian refugee has been arrested after allegedly raping a pony in front of horrified children at a zoo in Germany.

The alleged animal rapist was caught in the act in the Kinderbauernhof (children’s farm) area of Goelitzer Park, in Berlin, by a babysitter who was visiting the zoo with a child.

The boy’s mother told the Berliner Morgenpost: “My babysitter was at Goerlitzer Park with our son when they witnessed the man carrying out a sexual act on the pony.

The woman said her babysitter had informed park staff about the incident but is unwilling to talk about it any further because it was “too traumatizing“.

The man was spotted allegedly committing the act at the Kinderbauernhof (children’s farm) area of the German capital’s Goelitzer Park.

The Sun reports: A zoo employee told the German newspaper that the babysitter had taken a photo of the man as he committed the act, and immediately contacted park staff, who called the police.

When the young man allegedly realised that he had been seen, he dismounted the animal and disappeared into the park.

He was reportedly spotted by a babysitter, who was visiting the zoo with a child

The unnamed refugee from Syria is facing charges for violating the Animal Welfare Act and “causing a public nuisance through sexual acts“, police confirmed.

He faces up to three years in prison or a fine if convicted.

The kid’s farm in Germany’s capital is popular with young families and is home to two ponies, two donkeys, half a dozen sheep and goats as well as chickens, ducks and rabbits.

  • Guest

    Merkel should be flogged and excommunicated.

  • OliverF

    Send this guy back to mud town so he can be with his goats.