NASA: We’re No Longer Able To Visit The Moon

May 14, 2017 Sean Adl-Tabatabai Sci/Environment 31

NASA admit that astronauts are no longer able to go to the moon

NASA hasÂ admittedÂ that they no longer have the technology to send humans to the moon, claimingÂ that it was “destroyed years ago.”

According to NASA astronaut Don Pettit, the American space agency don’t have the resources to rebuild the painfully time-consuming technology it would require to send astronauts back up to the moon.

Speaking at the Space for Innovation conference at London’s Science Museum, PettitÂ says he hopes thatÂ other countries will collaborate and help to make moon landings possible again.

International collaboration I believe is essential for space exploration it provides robustness to the technology of exploration,” he said. “Each country has a different means of approaching the same problem and when one countries technology fails you can rely on the other countries technology to get you through that particular issue.”

Ibtimes.co.uk reports: “A classic example is with space shuttle Colombia burning up in the atmosphere, space station continued because we relied on Russia’s Soyuz rockets. That’s an example where international aspect of the space station adds a robustness. Where one countries technology fails other countries can pick up the slack and keep the process going.”

Unfortunately the cost and politics involved in space travel act as an impediment. “Politics always gets in the way of any high and mighty adventure that also takes the finances of countries â€“ of societies â€“ in order to do,” he said. “Exploring space is expensive. Right now its too expensive for any single country or company to do so you have to work together to make it happen.”

And this is something the ESA is working towards. Speaking conference, director general Jan Woerner said the agency is looking to open up to partnerships beyond the current 22 member states.

“ESA is international organisation,” he said. “We have the possibility to join forces with every state in the world. We have this diverse structure already, we know how to handle outside collaboration. One of the clear understanding to open up to more partnerships, but also to open up to more partnerships in industry.”

One mission Pettit is keen on is the ESA’s proposal for a Moon village â€“ a base on the surface of the Moon where scientists can work, while also potentially serving as a launch pad for future missions. “The lunar base is bound to happen â€“ it’s the next logical step,” he said. “I’d go to the moon in a nanosecond. The problem is we don’t have the technology to do that anymore. We used to but we destroyed that technology and it’s a painful process to build it back again.”

Nasa is currently working on projects to develop a manned mission to Mars. However, the technology required is still some way off. “Going to Mars should be one of the next series of steps humans do. But the first step should be going back to the moon for a number of technological and exploration reasons. Then after that Mars and then maybe high orbit in Venus atmosphere, maybe to Europa.”

For now, however, manned space travel remains within the confines of the ISS â€“ which is certainly no bad thing. Speaking of the experience of being there, he said: “For me sleeping in a weightless environment is wonderful. You wake up in the morning and you feel 20 years old again. You’re ready to charge off on the day.

“It’s wonderful to look at earth from space. I look at it from the eyes of a scientist type where you can see all sorts of geological features. There’s a lot of features on earth that you can’t see if you’re walking on it â€“ you’ve got to step back. It is privileged position. I’ve had the privilege of seeing two total solar eclipses from orbit. I’ve never seen from earth, but from orbit seen two. The amazing thing is you can see the shadow cast from Earth.”

Both on the ISS and back on Earth, Pettit has become known for his photography. He is due to release a book of his images later this year. He believes engagement with space exploration has become far greater as a result of being able to share pictures with the public back on Earth.

“I love photography whether on or off of Earth. Taking pictures in space presents a wonderful environment to do a range of imagery that captures people’s imagination â€“ because it’s something they haven’t seen before.

“Photography plays a central role in sharing the experience of exploration. How much photography do we have from 17th century? Obviously none because it wasn’t invented. But just think what they could have shared in their transoceanic voyages if had photography. It really came into the field of exploration maybe in 1860s and certainly was central to the arctic and Antarctic exploration â€“ sharing what those expeditions were about and the conditions under which people lived. And that is what makes photography central to sharing the experience of space to all the people on the planet.”

And it is imagination that will encourage human space exploration of the future: “The only limit to human future is in our own imaginations,” he said. “And our willingness to do something about it.”

    • Blake Halfacre

      Just like the original film from the first landing… lost??? It’s not like it was that important…. smh

    • A Turtle like Leon Uris

      They tried to fake it but the aliens at Roswell insisted they go and pick up their drycleaning.

    • Bruno Pacheco

      usa is just to entertain us

  • TombstoneLizard

    I believe the Moon landings happened, and I believe the technology is far from lost. What I believe Petit is trying to do is stump for the New World Order, or his idea of Star Trek’s “Federation of Planets”, Earth-based, of course. In some ways he is right; Americans are not taught the value of science, math, and critical thinking required for another excursion to the planets. We are dumbed down while taught that consuming is all-important, as long as we save the Earth, don’t accept individual growth and wealth, and do everything to appease others around us if they are different while demonizing our own differences. Frankly, I’m surprised we can even tie our own shoes anymore. Still, this article raises my ire and justly so: We are and we have been better than this. Huge steps in technology and civil rights were made in the same era. Collaboration does not mean appeasement but a real goal of unification, unattainable until we realize we must embrace a belief that we were created to seek our Creator’s infinite kingdom; which starts with looking to the second greatest document created, our Constitution, which is derived from the first-greatest document, the Holy Bible. Space and all in it is open to us if first we seek the Kingdom of God. The Lunar Landings were not a lie, for we truly did “..slip the surly bonds of Earth, and touch the face of God.” We can do it again.

    • Alan Tillman

      I agree Tombstone Lizard, I’m saddened by the stupidity of cowards that are jealous of a nation simply because they don’t have the balls to make their slum lords improve their own.

  • martin

    take deep breath. We did not go to the moon, ever. I was 13 years old and watched this “live”. Shitty film footage to say the least. With that said, sit down and write all the things done, scientifically, mechanically, engineering. Since 1969. Shit, we just started to put seat belts in cars. We didn’t even have air bags. Think! No cell phones, lap tops, LED back then, they weren’t even conceptual. It never happened. It was a feel good distraction for a country torn apart by war, race, politics (looks like a lot has changed). We were a people suffering, assignations, riots, democratic national convention. I don’t believe they did this maliciously, I think they were hoping just to bring people together.

  • Vlad Vondoom

    Bill Cooper stated we had been to Mars by 1963. He was assassinated after warning about the Twin Towers being False Flagged and blamed on Bin Laden. NASA may never have left orbit but the Navy Secret Space Program has everything you see in Star Trek.

  • Carlos S. Silva

    Why no rocket almost 50 years later has the alleged Saturn V capacity. They went to low orbit and stood there, when the filmed sequences passed. Watch “a funny thing happened on the way to the moon” it shows the astronauts faking an earth shot using the ship’s window. Think in the advances of technology, an entire floor of 1969 NASA computers capacity today is in your pocket (your Iphone )

