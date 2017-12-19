Navy Pilot Testifies He Saw Alien Controlled UFO’s Over California

A former Navy pilot has revealed that UFO’s encountered by the U.S. military during a training mission in 2004 were piloted by aliens.

Cmdr. David Fravor, a former squadron leader who worked as a Navy pilot for 18 years, testified on Monday that his unit was ordered to examine alien-controlled UFO’s that were descending from 80,000 to 20,000 feet just off the Californian coast.

Time.com reports: Upon flying 60 miles to the location, Fravor says he saw a tic-tac shaped object, “40 feet long with no wings, just hanging close to the water,” in an interview with the Washington Post on Monday. He said it created a disturbance on the water uncharacteristic of a helicopter or a plane, and moved rapidly.

“As I get closer, as my nose is starting to pull back up, it accelerates and it’s gone,” he told the Post. “Faster than I’d ever seen anything in my life. We turn around, say let’s go see what’s in the water and there’s nothing. Just blue water.”

“I can tell you, I think it was not from this world,” Fravor told ABC News, also on Monday. “I’m not crazy, haven’t been drinking. It was — after 18 years of flying, I’ve seen pretty much about everything that I can see in that realm, and this was nothing close.”

Interest in Fravor’s story has surged now that the Pentagon’s information is in the public realm. A video of the encounter Fravor describes is included in a cache of three videos cleared on Saturday for public viewing, which appear to show encounters between military pilots and what the Pentagon calls “anomalous aerial vehicles.”

The Pentagon said funding for its Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program lasted from 2007 to 2012, and took up just $22 million of the Department of Defense’s $600 billion budget, the New York Times reported.