Former SEAL: 3000 Elite Pedophiles Arrested – Media Silent

Former Navy SEAL Craig Sawyer says that over 3,000 pedophiles belonging to an elite satanic pedophile ring have been arrested, amid a total blackout by the mainstream media.

Speaking with Infowars‘ Michael Zimmerman at the NRA’s annual convention, Sawyer says that intelligence insiders have confirmed that Trump’s vow to take down the elite pedophile ring in Washington DC is already being fulfilled.

According to Sawyer, his independent research has led him to discover that high-level government officials routinely torture and kill young children during satanic rituals. He says that despite a concerted effort by social media and the mainstream to suppress this information, they cannot escape the avalanche of truth being released by the independent media.

Transcript of interview with Former Navy SEAL Craig Sawyer

We started a nonprofit organization called ‘Veterans For Child Rescue’ and we are raising money to expose high level elite pedophile rings that are snatching up our children. Some of them are into satanic rituals and torturing little infants and toddlers to death.

I’m getting high level information from federal law enforcement and intelligence communities. There have been over 3,000 arrests since January. We have a President now who is not ok with children being raped and tortured to death, thank God.

With all of these arrests going on, I’ve been learning more and more about it and i’ve realised i have to go independent to get around the gatekeepers in the mainstream media who refuse to report on it.

My mission is to inform the American citizens of what they’ve been denied knowing. I want to provide a non permissive environment against these acts for these children and make a better environment for the children going forward. We have to do something.

I’ve assembled a task force of high level intelligence retirees and veterans who are very capable. So we’re going to shoot this documentary and shine a light on this cesspool of corruption and help clean it up.

Immediately after I told Alex Jones and announced our founding of the organisations. I got phone calls from officials saying there are two groups planning to attack the organisation.

I’m going to allow their attacks to illuminate what they’re doing.

Social media is suppressing my reach. Crowdfunding sites have undermined us. But every day we are gaining more and more support from high level officials. Its a grassroots movement that is growing very very quickly.