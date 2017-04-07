Netanyahu: I Fully Endorse Trump’s Decision To Obliterate Syria

April 7, 2017 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 2

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heaps praise on Donald Trump for bombing Syria

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed his deep thanks to President Trump on Friday morning for bombing Syria. 

Following the firing of five dozen American Tomahawk missiles at Syria’s al-Shayrat airfield, Netanyahu praised the President for his decisive and “appropriate response,” despite the fact that no proof has been given that Assad used chemical weapons on his own people.

Jpost.com reports:

The airbase played host to the very planes which on Tuesday laid chemical siege to a civilian town in Idlib province, killing 74 people and incapacitating over 550. It was not immediately clear whether Trump would order additional strikes.

“In words and actions President Trump sent a strong and clear response: The use of chemical weapons is unacceptable,” Netanyahu stated.

“Israel fully and unequivocally supports the presidents decision and hopes the clear message will reverberate not only in Damascus but also in Tehran, Pyongyang and other places.”

President Reuven Rivlin echoed Netanyahu’ statement calling the US airstrike a “fitting and appropriate response” to the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

“In acting as it has, the United States serves as an example to the entire free world, which must support any step required to bring the atrocities in Syria to an end,” Rivlin added.

“The US attack on Syria delivered an important and necessary message from the entire free world, led by the United Stated, that it will note tolerate the war crimes of [Syrian President] Bashar Assad’s regime against innocent civilians,” Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said in a statement Friday morning.

“These atrocities must be stopped, there is a price to pay for such cruelty.”

The IDF was warned in advance of the strike and supported the decision, according to the IDF spokesperson’s unit.

Trump’s attack against the Assad regime came 77 days into his presidency.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

  • rcwarbirdbuilder

    The
    American Military High Command knows that Bibi Netanyahu ordered his
    Mossad and stateside Dual Citizens to attack America using nukes on
    9-11-01 on behalf of the Rothschild Khazarian Mafia (KM):Soon mainstream
    America will know that Bibi Netanyahu and his Likudist Party deployed
    the attack on America on 9-11-01 on behalf of the Rothschild KM:

    They thought that they had complete control over the CMMM and could
    prevent any of the secret IAEA and Sandia Labs investigation from ever
    being released to the American public. http://www.veteranstoday.com/…/the-hidden-history-of-the-i…/

  • rcwarbirdbuilder

    Dirty dirty people and the ones in the US who took part in gassing 260 people in a plane..

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SOew96dEpJA

    Rebekah Roth – Israel Did 9/11.

    Roth
    boldly goes where no stewardess or novelist has gone before, pinning
    9/11 squarely on the Israelis and their American assets, and providing a
    convincing…

    youtube.com