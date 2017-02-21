NeverTrumpers Paid $250,000 To Smear Milo As ‘Pedo’

The recent smear attack on senior editor for Breitbart News, Milo Yiannopoulos, was orchestrated and paid for by a group of #NeverTrumpers.

According to leaked emails, the mainstream media planned to “take down Milo” using fake news about his alleged sympathy with pedophiles as part of a “scorched earth plan.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:

CPAC canceled Milo Yiannopoulos’ speech today after a #NeverTrump group released audio of Milo allegedly promoting pedophilia.

According to Mediaite:

Yiannopoulos’ initial invitation drew criticism, especially after a questionable clip emerged on social media revealing the Breitbart editor appearing to at least “advocate” for pedophilia. The clip, which was first put online by The Reagan Battalion, quickly made the rounds Sunday.

This afternoon Milo released a second response to the shocking audio.

Now this…

A 4Chan user said the far left had a scorched earth plan to take down Milo.

Via 4Chan:

FYI the MSM has a huge f*cking media onslaught that is set to go live Monday to scorch earth Milo and destroy him via the pedophile label.

I’m part of a mailing list (not giving my real name or the name of the list for the sake of protecting my ass from retaliation) but they have been sitting on the story for a while, because they thought Milo was small fries and wanted to wait until he got big enough a thread to go nuclear on.

The journalists are pissed the fuck off Maher put him on the air and more so, pissed off his book deal had not been revoked (and some are pissed that Milo got a book deal from the same publisher who dropped Zoe Quinn’s book, along with a larger signing bonus than most of the publisher’s social justice authors).

There are also those who want to hurt him simply as a proxy to hurt Steve Bannon/Breitbart. since their attempts to attack Bannon have largely failed. Not to mention people on the left being pissed off that most people sided with Milo over the rioters. Rioters, that were paid for by Soros through a variety of fronts and laundered through companies that can’t be traced back to him.

Expect a steady drumbeat of “Milo is a pedophile” and “Milo must be dropped from CPAC”. The later is especially important, in terms of the divide and conquer long game the press is playing: the press wants a civil war with the McCain/Graham wing of the GOP and the Trump/Ryan wing so as to weaken the Republicans in 2018. The overall plan is to make the Republicans fear social shaming from the media and the left more than they do their actual constituents who love Trump, in hopes of regaining the House and enough Senate seats to pull off an impeachment of Trump.

And Mike Cernovich and others reported the #NeverTrumpers paid for the research to take down Milo.

The story was first published at the #NeverTrump website Reagan Battalion.

There are rumors that the #NeverTrump crowd paid to take down Milo.