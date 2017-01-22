Nicole Kidman has had contracts cancelled by two Hollywood studios and has been warned by “famous liberal celebrities” to “steer clear of the Oscars“, according to a source at Creative Artists Agency in Los Angeles.

Kidman has also received threatening letters telling her to “go back where you came from” sent by intolerant liberals, despite the fact she was born in Hawaii and holds dual US-Australian citizenship.

Why all the hate? Because on January 10th, Nicole Kidman, a Hollywood A-lister, dared to go against the Hollywood agenda and told an interviewer that “we need to support whoever is the president”.

Sounds like a reasonable statement in a democracy. But then the backlash began. A few days later, mainstream media decided to mobilize against her and began reporting that Kidman exhibited “bizarre behavior” during the Golden Globes … despite the fact the awards show had taken place a week ago and was no longer in the news cycle.

Make no mistake, free speech is under attack by the mainstream media and Hollywood. And they are using underhand methods

Vigilant citizen reports: There is something seriously wrong with mass media and today’s political climate. Censorship is sharply on the rise. Character assassination is rampant. The absurdly Orwellian term “fake news” is used to dismiss important stories. Rational discussions about important issues have been completely evacuated from all platforms to be replaced with angry agenda pushing.

Those who dare go slightly out of the ideological boundaries set by mass media are shunned, harassed and destroyed.

If we’ve learned something in the past year is that one of mass media’s boundaries is: “Do not show any kind of support for Trump”. But things are getting worse. The boundary is now: “Do not even acknowledge democracy”.

A few weeks ago, Kanye West was handcuffed and forcibly sent to a hospital shortly after KIND OF showing support for Trump.

Indeed, during one of his shows, West praised Trump’s strategy of bypassing mass media (and its outdated methods) to reach his electorate.

After news got out that Jennifer Holliday would sing at Trump’s inauguration, she was subject to violent backlash.

“Jennifer Holliday pulled the plug on her inauguration performance because people threatened to kill her and her family … TMZ has learned.

The “Dreamgirls” star agreed to sing at an inaugural event but did an about-face Saturday, saying she bailed because she was taking heat from the LGBT community.

But we’ve learned when her agent contacted the Inauguration Committee, he said the reason was death threats. We’re told the LGBT concerns were not even mentioned.

A rep for Holliday told TMZ Monday … both the death threats and the LGBT reaction were factors in her decision.

The rep tells us, “It was all of those things. She wasn’t scared to perform. She didn’t want to put her family at risk based on the death threats and she also didn’t want to offend the LGBT community which was especially upset that a past ally would perform on a program with President-Elect Donald Trump.”

– TMZ, Canceled Trump Inauguration because of death threats

Nicole Kidman appears to be a new target. At least, she is being severely warned. Not unlike Kanye West and Jennifer Holliday, Kidman did not even openly support Trump. She simply shared her views about democracy. But that does not fit with the current mass media narrative.

Backlash Against Nicole Kidman

On January 10th, Nicole Kidman told Victoria Derbyshire on BBC television:

“[Trump is] now elected and we, as a country, need to support whoever is the president. That is what the country is based on. And however that happened, he’s there, and let’s go.”

Since this blasphemous remark, Kidman has been the subject of attacks. She even felt the need to defend her claims by later adding:

“I was trying to stress that I believe in democracy and the American Constitution, and it was that simple.”

Here’s the video where she basically tells people to stop harassing her about this.

Despite this fact, shortly after her statements, “news” came out questioning Kidman’s sanity. Indeed, a few days after the BBC interview, “reports” emerged that Kidman exhibited bizarre behavior at the Golden Globe awards, which took place over a week prior, on January 8th. In other words, they went back in time to dig up something to use against her. And it made headlines all over the world.

A headline from the Daily Mail about Kidman.

Another flattering headline from mainstream media.

The Daily Mail article states:

“In a report published in the magazine this week, the Aussie actress is said to have left ‘some observers wondering whether she’d had a few too many pre-show wines’.

The 49-year-old was evidently hungry as she was ‘constantly ushering over’ waiters with pizza.

Husband Keith Urban, 49, was left to brush pizza crumbs off her frock, the magazine alleges.”

– Daily Mail, Getting pizza all over her frock, ‘shooing away’ a cocktail waitress and interrupting interviews: Nicole Kidman’s ‘bizarre behavior’ at the Golden Globes revealed

Other celebrities such as Joss Whedon (director of the movie Cabin in the Woods) took aim at Kidman for her unacceptable comments about democracy.

This attack by Josh Whedon directly contradicted one of his previous retweets…

Kidman Knows About the Elite

Throughout the years, Kidman has been in contact with some of the shadiest elite groups in the world.

She was married to Tom Cruise, who is the most prominent Scientologist in the world (Scientology was founded by occultist L. Ron Hubbard who was close to occultist Aleister Crowley). Kidman’s divorce with Cruise was extremely messy as it was deeply interwoven with Scientology politics. Since the divorce, all kinds of bizarre reports and rumors have been emanating about this relationship. More recently, Leah Remini revealed that Nicole’s children Bella and Connor (both deep into Scientology) have turned against their mother:

“Remini shared a post-wedding ride to the airport with kids Bella and Connor, asking if they’d seen their mother recently.

“Not if I have a choice,” snapped Bella, according to the book. “Our mom is a f—ing SP.”

In church terminology, SP is a Suppressed Person and designated enemy.”



– Uproxx, Leah Remini Claims That Nicole Kidman’s Kids Consider Her A ‘Suppressed Person’

In 1998, while Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were Hollywood’s “it couple”, they starred in Stanley Kubrick’s seminal movie Eyes Wide Shut, which was specifically about the occult elite and its rituals.

In short, Nicole Kidman has been around all kinds of people and organizations. Since she dared going slightly against the current mass media narrative, she has been the subject of attacks against her mental sanity and credibility. Is this mass media’s way of warning her to shut up before she speaks?

This trend is extremely worrying and this climate is bordering on all-out oppression. Why is this kind of dictatorial climate being allowed?

And, no, this is not about the “Liberals vs Conservatives” debate that is used to divide the masses. It is about free speech, an important RIGHT that we should all uphold and defend.

If we accept free speech to be denied to a category of people, soon enough, it will be denied to all people. The same excuses that are currently used to censor a viewpoint will be used to censor other viewpoints – maybe a viewpoint that matters to you. If you disagree with the Trump administration, you certainly have the right to criticize and even protest peacefully against it. But that right is also guaranteed to those with opposite viewpoints. If it is not, we are setting dangerous precedents that can (and will) be used against all of us.

The true division is not between Left and Right, it is between the masses and the elite. Do not let them capitalize on anger against Trump to justify censorship. It’s a trap!