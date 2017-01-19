Nicole Kidman Sent For ‘Reprogramming’ After Supporting Trump

Nicole Kidman has been sent for ‘reprogramming’ by her Hollywood handlers after publicly declaring her support for Donald Trump.

Shortly after Kidman’s Jan. 10 interview where she told an interviewer “we need to support whoever is the president,” mainstream media outlets began reporting on the actresses “bizarre behavior” at the Golden Globes.

Vgilantcitizen.com reports:

A few weeks ago, Kanye West was handcuffed and forcibly sent to a hospital shortly after KIND OF showing support for Trump. Indeed, during one of his shows, West praised Trump’s strategy of bypassing mass media (and its outdated methods) to reach his electorate.

After news got out that Jennifer Holliday would sing at Trump’s inauguration, she was subject to violent backlash.

Nicole Kidman appears to be a new target. At least, she is being severely warned. Not unlike Kanye West and Jennifer Holliday, Kidman did not even openly support Trump. She simply shared her views about democracy. But that does not fit with the current mass media narrative.

Backlash Against Nicole Kidman

On January 10th, Nicole Kidman told Victoria Derbyshire on BBC television:

“[Trump is] now elected and we, as a country, need to support whoever is the president. That is what the country is based on. And however that happened, he’s there, and let’s go.”

Since this blasphemous remark, Kidman has been the subject of attacks. She even felt the need to defend her claims by later adding:

“I was trying to stress that I believe in democracy and the American Constitution, and it was that simple.”

Here’s the video where she basically tells people to stop harassing her about this.

Despite this fact, shortly after her statements, “news” came out questioning Kidman’s sanity. Indeed, a few days after the BBC interview, “reports” emerged that Kidman exhibited bizarre behavior at the Golden Globe awards, which took place over a week prior, on January 8th. In other words, they went back in time to dig up something to use against her. And it made headlines all over the world.

The Daily Mail article states:

“In a report published in the magazine this week, the Aussie actress is said to have left ‘some observers wondering whether she’d had a few too many pre-show wines’.

The evening began with the actress interrupting British actor Tom Hiddleston’s red carpet interview to insist she was having a good time.

‘Sorry to crash. I’m so happy to be here and I’m determined to have fun. That’s why I came here and did that,’ she quipped as camera’s rolled.

However later at an after-party, the Lion star, who was nominated for a Best Actress award that evening, Nicole reportedly chose to ‘shoo away’ a cocktail waitress.

The 49-year-old was evidently hungry as she was ‘constantly ushering over’ waiters with pizza.

Husband Keith Urban, 49, was left to brush pizza crumbs off her frock, the magazine alleges.”

Other celebrities such as Joss Whedon (director of the movie Cabin in the Woods) took aim at Kidman for her unacceptable comments about democracy.

Kidman Knows About the Elite

Throughout the years, Kidman has been in contact with some of the shadiest elite groups in the world.

She was married to Tom Cruise, who is the most prominent Scientologist in the world (Scientology was founded by occultist L. Ron Hubbard who was close to occultist Aleister Crowley). Kidman’s divorce with Cruise was extremely messy as it was deeply interwoven with Scientology politics. Since the divorce, all kinds of bizarre reports and rumors have been emanating about this relationship. More recently, Leah Remini revealed that Nicole’s children Bella and Connor (both deep into Scientology) have turned against their mother.

“Remini shared a post-wedding ride to the airport with kids Bella and Connor, asking if they’d seen their mother recently.

“Not if I have a choice,” snapped Bella, according to the book. “Our mom is a f—ing SP.”

In church terminology, SP is a Suppressed Person and designated enemy.”

In 1998, while Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were Hollywood’s “it couple”, they starred in Stanley Kubrick’s seminal movie Eyes Wide Shut, which was specifically about the occult elite and its rituals.

Perhaps the most controversial aspect about Kidman’s life is the accusations against her now deceased father Antony Kidman. This notable psychologist, biochemist and academic Antony (and Member of the Order of Australia) was accused, shortly before his death, of being part of an elite child abuse ring.

In 2015, a woman named Fiona Barnett claimed she was a victim of a VIP ring 40 years ago. Among the abusers was Antony Kidman.

“Fiona Barnett, 45, claimed to media in Sydney this week that she was trafficked to “paedophile parties” at Parliament House in Canberra aged five, according to the News.com.au site.

She claimed she was abused by an ‘elite’ ring which she says included high-ranking politicians, police and members of the judiciary.

“My experiences were horrific beyond words. But the way I’ve been treated for reporting the crimes I witnessed and experienced has been far worse than my original abuse experiences,” the news site reports.

Ms Barnett claimed there are thousands of victims of the alleged ring, and says that she witnessed child abduction, rape torture and murder.

She said the ring is still in operation and urged new Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to prioritise making children safe.

Ms Barnett said she was fearful, but decided to speak out because she felt she had “nothing left to lose”.

She claimed that her reporting of the allegations to various authorities and those of other alleged victims of the VIP ring were “stonewalled”.

Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Police said in a statement that the “matter was thoroughly investigated by ACT Policing’s Operation Attest and there was no evidence to substantiate the complainant’s allegations”.

Allegations of the supposed ring surfaced in an estimates hearing of the country’s Senate earlier in the week when Liberal senator Bill Heffernan claimed he had a police list containing the names of 28 prominent people.”

– Independant, Woman claims she was pimped by ‘VIP paedophile ring involving a former Prime Minister of Australia’

Antony Kidman died a month after this complaint in Singapore, in mysterious circumstances. According to Barnett, Kidman fled Australia to avoid accusations and controversy.

“Yesterday Barnett released her own theory about Kidman’s death,” The main perpetrator of my child abuse, Antony Kidman, is dead after I filed formal complaints accusing him of the abuse, torture and murder of children in an exclusive Sydney ring. As a child victim of mind control I feel he’s been sacrificed for failing to adequately program me.”

“Kidman was responsible for ensuring that I never disclosed ring activities that I witnessed as a child,” she continued. “He failed. News of Kidman’s death impacted me, someone who has undergone intense treatment. I know that there are other victims of Kidman’s crimes out there who are perhaps not as far along the healing path as I am. I anticipate that news of Kidman’s death may have a serious impact on these victims. A perpetrator’s death can even trigger suicidal ideation.”

In short, Nicole Kidman has been around all kinds of people and organizations. Since she dared going slightly against the current mass media narrative, she has been the subject of attacks against her mental sanity and credibility. Is this mass media’s way of warning her to shut up before she speaks? This trend is extremely worrying and this climate is bordering on all-out oppression. Why is this kind of dictatorial climate being allowed?

And, no, this is not about the “Liberals vs Conservatives” debate that is used to divide the masses. It is about free speech, an important RIGHT that we should all uphold and defend.

If we accept free speech to be denied to a category of people, soon enough, it will be denied to all people. The same excuses that are currently used to censor a viewpoint will be used to censor other viewpoints – maybe a viewpoint that matters to you. If you disagree with the Trump administration, you certainly have the right to criticize and even protest against it. But that right is also guaranteed to those with opposite viewpoints. If it is not, we are setting dangerous precedents that can (and will) be used against all of us. The true division is not between Left and Right, it is between the masses and the elite. Do not let them capitalize on anger against Trump to justify censorship. It’s a trap!