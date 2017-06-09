Nigel Farage: They Are Going To Reverse Brexit

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage has warned that the elite are now planning to reverse Brexit and keep Britain part of the European Union.

According to Farage, Friday’s election results have paved the way for the political class to potentially overturn the 2016 referendum result. Something Farage says he will not let them get away with.

Express.co.uk reports: Asked if he would make a comeback to frontline politics if Brexit is at risk, he said: “I would have absolutely no choice but to do exactly that.

“What’s remarkable about Corbyn’s achievement is he’s getting Remainers in London voting for him but he’s getting Ukip voters around the rest of the country too.”

The 53-year-old said that he thinks the timetable for Brexit is likely to be pushed back after Mrs May failed to secure a majority, her sole reason for calling the snap election.

He said: “When Corbyn said they would end free movement, when he said that under Labour would leave, he boxed off Brexit as an issue for Ukip voters.

“The shock we are seeing here tonight is all about personality. What Theresa May tried to do was be the establishment figure.

“Corbyn I thought looked comfortable in his own skin. He seemed to be enjoying it. I actually thought the Prime Minister looked robotic.”

With just 100 constituencies left to declare, Ukip’s future hangs in the balance with voters who backed the party in 2015 turning to Labour and the Conservatives instead.

Ukip’s vote share dropped by almost 11 per cent, a huge turn in fortune for the party that played a huge role in securing Britain’s EU exit less than a year ago.