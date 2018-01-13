Nigerian-British Actress Threatens To Perform Voodoo on Trump

Award winning Nigerian-British actress Cynthia Erivo has warned Donald Trump that she will perform voodoo on him in order to kill or injure President.

Using her verified blue check mark Twitter account, she warned Trump that she was invoking “Juju, voodoo and magic” and claimed that Trump was “not safe.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The threat was made in response to alleged comments by Trump in an Oval Office meeting with lawmakers about immigration in which he referred to African nations as ‘s***hole countries’. Trump denies he used that word but acknowledges using ‘tough’ language.

Erivo used a few Pidgin words in her threat to Trump:

“I hope all the Africans in this world call on their ancestors. See you forgot. Juju, voodoo, magic. Don’t worry Donald, we are the wrong ones. You are not safe because you are on another continent. Biko do yourself a favor, take a break. Wahala de come for you oh.”

According to online dictionaries, ‘Wahala’ means troubles and ‘Biko’ means please.,

Erivo responded to her critics (many of whom were bothered by her use of Pidgin), claiming to be a believer in Jesus Christ and that she is a ‘Nigerian-Brit’ currently living in the U.S.

Erivo called a critic ‘ridiculous’ for invoking the Secret Service.

The Wikipedia entry for Erivo reads in part:

Erivo is known for her performance as Celie in the 2015 Broadway revival of The Color Purple, for which she won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical as well as the 2017 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. She performed the role in the 2013 Menier Chocolate Factory production as well. Erivo is also known for her performance as Deloris Van Cartier/Sister Mary Clarence in the UK tour of Sister Act.

Erivo was born to Nigerian parents in Stockwell, South London.[1] She attended La Retraite R.C Girls School. Erivo began a music psychology degree at the University of East London, however a year into her degree, she applied and subsequently trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.”