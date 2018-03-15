Nobel Secretary Says Obama Should Be Stripped Of Peace Prize

Former Nobel secretary, Geir Lundestad, says he deeply regrets awarding Barack Obama the Peace Prize prize in 2009 – claiming Obama should be stripped of the award.

Lundestad told AP news that the committee originally gave the award to former President in the hope that it would strengthen Mr. Obama.

BBC News reports: Instead, the decision was met with criticism in the US. Many argued he had not had any impact worthy of the award.

Mr Lundestad, writing in his memoir, Secretary of Peace, said even Mr Obama himself had been surprised.

“No Nobel Peace Prize ever elicited more attention than the 2009 prize to Barack Obama,” Mr Lundestad writes.

“Even many of Obama’s supporters believed that the prize was a mistake,” he says. “In that sense the committee didn’t achieve what it had hoped for”.

He also reveals that Mr Obama considered not going to pick up the award in Norway’s capital, Oslo.

His staff enquired whether other winners had skipped the ceremony but found this has happened only on rare occasions, such as when dissidents were held back by their governments.

“In the White House they quickly realised that they needed to travel to Oslo,” Mr Lundestad wrote.

Mr Lundestad served as the committee’s influential, but non-voting, secretary from 1990 to 2015.

He has broken with the tradition of the secretive committee, whose members rarely discuss proceedings.