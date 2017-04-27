North Korea Vows To Destroy US With Nuclear Bombs Carried By Children

North Korean children have been trained in nuclear warfare and are preparing to ‘wipe out‘ the US and Korea and ‘break the Earth‘ with five million nuclear bombs, the head of North Korea’s youth league has said.

The chilling message from the Central Committee of the Kimilsungist-Kimjongilist Youth League warns that the children are ‘fully combat ready’ and ‘merciless‘.

It promised to destroy the US and its South Korean neighbors if either shows ‘a slight provocation,’ as international tension reaches breaking point.

North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency reported a spokesman saying the youths were ‘keeping themselves fully combat ready to mercilessly wipe out with five million nuclear bombs the group of devils who are trying to bring a nuclear disaster to the inviolable country.‘

Daily Mail reports: The warning comes as North Korea fired rockets and torpedoes at mock enemy warships during its ‘largest ever’ live-fire artillery drills on Tuesday.

Kim Jong-Un’s army readied for war as they fired rockets and torpedoes at mock enemy warships during North Korea’s ‘largest ever’ live-fire artillery drills on Tuesday.

Hundreds of tanks were lined up along the eastern coastal town of Wonsan in a show of military strength to celebrate 85 years since the North Korean army was created.

Kim saluted the military as he watched the exercises on Tuesday, which involved the firing of more than 300 large-calibre artillery pieces and included submarine torpedo-attacks.

Today, South Korea conducted joint military live-fire drills with the US at Seungjin fire training field in Pocheon, South Korea, near the border with the North.

And in a defiant bit of timing, South Korea have announced that key parts of a contentious US missile defense system have been installed.

The South’s trumpeting of progress in setting up the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD, comes as high-powered US military assets converge on the Korean Peninsula and as a combative North Korea signals possible nuclear and missile testing.

On the same day, a US guided-missile submarine docked in South Korea.

And the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier is also headed toward the peninsula for a joint exercise with South Korea.

The exercise took place as a US guided-missile submarine arrived in South Korea and envoys from the US, Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo to discuss the growing threat posed by North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missiles program.

Speculation had mounted that the North could carry out a sixth nuclear test or another missile launch to mark 85 years since the founding of its army.