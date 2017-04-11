North Korea Planning Preemptive Nuclear Attack On U.S.

North Korea is planning a preemptive nuclear strike against the United States, according to local news reports in Pyongyang.

Kim Jong-un has warned Trump that his regime will bolster the countries capabilities for self-defense by launching a “preemptive attack with nuclear force.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:

The Pyongyang Times reported via KCNA Watch:

Instability and risks of nuclear war are growing worldwide as the US is recklessly building up its nuclear forces and other nuclear weapons states are following suit not to be outdone, the DPRK delegate said on April 3 in the UN.

Addressing the 2017 Meeting of the United Nations Disarmament Commission, the DPRK delegate said that any progress can never be expected in nuclear disarmament unless anachronistic bid to maintain the global domination by securing the nuclear edge is halted.

The overall and complete nuclear disarmament and the removal of constant threat to global peace and security are possible only when the US’ nuclear threat and military actions aimed at bringing down independent countries by force are stopped, he stressed.

The US is the arch criminal disturbing peace and stability on the peninsula and in other parts of Northeast Asia, he stated.

“It is thanks to the DPRK commitment to peace and its tremendous nuclear deterrent for self-defence that peace has been preserved on the Korean peninsula despite the US’ nuclear war moves.

“As long as the US and its vassal forces persistently pose nuclear threat and blackmail and continue the nuclear war games masked as annual ones at the doorstep of the DPRK, the DPRK will as ever bolster up its capabilities for self-defence and preemptive attack with the nuclear force as the pivot,” he said.