NYPD Releases Incriminating Clinton Evidence To Force FBI To Act

New York Police Department detectives and sources working on a production of child pornography charge against Anthony Weiner have turned on the FBI for creating “one roadblock after another” and have started releasing incriminating material into the public domain implicating Hillary Clinton in the underage sex investigation.

The laptop seized from Anthony Weiner contains proof that Hillary Clinton knew he was engaging in a long sexual relationship with a minor but did not intervene to alert any state or federal authorities to protect the 15 year old.

NYPD sources told True Pundit that not blowing the whistle on the serial underage sexter allowed Weiner to keep sexting the youth via cell phone and internet chats for approximately another four more months.

True Pundit reports: While Clinton was busy campaigning to be the first female US president with Weiner’s wife and aide Huma Abedin, he was at home sending the 15-year-old online porn and divulging his rape fantasies to the girl, NYPD sources said. Weiner also apparently talked on the telephone with the girl, based on metadata obtained from the laptop.

Instead of rescuing the minor from a sex-obsessed Weiner, Clinton who was the Democratic presidential candidate at the time, counseled her long time aide Abedin to end her relationship with him because bad publicity could harm the campaign.

NYPD officials said Clinton and Abedin discovered Weiner’s sexting with the minor in April 2016 and that he had already been corresponding with the youth for months.

Neither Clinton nor Abedin apparently did anything to stop the abuse of the minor. Instead, the repeated incidents — which breach a host of state and federal laws — were kept quiet.

Yet Clinton, who champions herself as a women’s rights advocate, did nothing to help the girl.

And it gets even worse. NYPD said the high school sophomore was suffering from depression and told Weiner during over seven months of correspondence that she often wanted to end her life. Weiner did nothing to try to stop the girl from hurting herself, NYPD sources said.

It is not clear whether Abedin or Clinton knew the girl was having suicidal thoughts. But NYPD sources said the FBI did know because the proof is warehoused on Weiner’s silver Dell Inspiron 15 7000 laptop, which the FBI obtained via search warrant in October.

That means, as NYPD sources highlight, the FBI knew Clinton did nothing to try and stop Weiner from repeatedly sexting a minor during the election. And the FBI likewise has apparently done nothing since the election to charge — or even question — Clinton for what appears to be intentionally endangering a minor entangled in a child pornography case.

FBI Director James Comey said his agents combed Weiner’s laptop prior to the election and found no evidence indicating Hillary Clinton had engaged in any criminal conduct. Somehow, Comey and his understudies were able to comb through over approximately 600,000 emails and files on the computer in a mere week. Yet found nothing linking Clinton to the Weiner child pornography case?

That information does not jibe with NYPD investigators.

According to their intelligence, there was discussion of charging Clinton with New York statutes for not alerting law enforcement that a minor was being repeatedly exploited. But such talk was ultimately quashed by federal prosecutors who said this was now an FBI and Justice Department case and no charges like that would originate from New York or from local law enforcement where the girl lived.

“One bullshit road block after another,” a NYPD source said.

It was clear that Clinton was to get a free pass although NYPD said investigators held out some hope she would be charged after the election, especially when she lost. Now five months later, Clinton is talking about running in 2020 instead of defending herself against criminal charges.

“They (feds) sat on it,” The NYPD source said. “Fucking disgraceful.”

Some of the facts that Abedin, Clinton and the FBI apparently intentionally squelched include:

Weiner coaxed video chats in which he asked the girl to undress and touch herself and repeat his name out loud.

The girl told Weiner that she was a sophomore in high school and trying to get a learner’s permit to and learn how to drive.

Weiner knew the girl was suffering from depression and occasional suicidal thoughts yet urged the youth to dress up in ‘school-girl’ outfits and pressed her to engage in rape fantasies.

Weiner repeatedly told the high school student that he wanted to force himself on her when her father was out of town and away from the house.

Weiner forced the girl to write him a letter saying that their online relationship was friendly and at no time did he engage in sexual conversation or innuendo. The youth complied. That letter is on the lap top and in the FBI’s possession, NYPD said. Weiner may have provided a copy to Clinton to cover her in case these allegations exploded during the campaign.

Weiner used his cell phone to correspond with the girl and the texting apps Confide and Kik as well as desktop Facebook and Skype from the girl’s bedroom while her parents were often asleep in the next room.

Likewise alarming, and largely due to Abedin and Clinton’s silence, Weiner continued to sext the teenager for approximately four months after Clinton learned of the illegal relationship.

The girl might have been 14 years old when the sexual relationship commenced in January 2016, per records obtained by NYPD.

Weiner, who employed the alias of “T-Dog” to correspond with the youth on one texting app, texted the minor after meeting her on Twitter in January 2016. The hundreds of correspondences included exchanging explicit pictures, pornography, sexual texts and video chats as well as possible newly disclosed telephone calls.

Two of the more tame exchanges are below: