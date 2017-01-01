Obama Secretly Signs $7.4 Billion Worth Of New Year Regulations

Barack Obama just secretly signed last-minute regulations costing $7.4 billion over the New Year holiday season.

In the space of just one night Obama pumped out a set of “midnight” regulations that could end up costing the taxpayer over $44 billion.

Dailycaller.com reports:

Sam Batkins, director of regulatory policy at the right-leaning American Action Forum (AAF), compiled a list of regulations published Wednesday night in the Federal Register.

The administration released more than $7.4 billion in regulations last night. #midnight pic.twitter.com/EVthdChPd4 — Sam Batkins (@sambatkins) December 29, 2016

The Obama administration is making sure its last months in control of regulatory agencies are used to pump out as many rules as it can. These “midnight” regulations could end up costing more than $44 billion, though many are likely to be repealed by Congress and President-elect Donald Trump.

Federal agencies are on track to impose a record number of major regulations this year. The Obama administration is on track to impose 100 new regulations in December — twice the monthly average for 2016.

It will take @USGAO time, but it looks like 2016 will break the record for most major rules in a calendar year. Congrats, @WhiteHouse! — Sam Batkins (@sambatkins) December 30, 2016

Many of these costly, last-minute regulations put new restrictions on drilling for oil and natural gas from the Department of the Interior. That agency and the EPA are scheduled to publish $5.1 billion worth of “midnight” regulations.

The Department of Energy also plans on releasing regulations before Trump takes office. The agency will impose new regulations for home efficiency standards and power supplies, the combined cost of which will be $10.1 billion.

Republican lawmakers are pushing legislation that would make it harder for federal agencies to impose major regulations and easier for them to be repealed en masse by Trump.

Regulatory experts have identified at least 150 regulations Trump could work with Congress to repeal once he takes office Jan. 21.