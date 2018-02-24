Creepy Obama Tells Anti-Gun Teens: “We’ve Been Waiting For You”

Barack Obama posted a creepy and chilling message to Twitter on Thursday, ominously telling anti-gun teens “we’ve been waiting for you.”

As the mainstream media continue to suppress dissident voices who support the Second Amendment, Obama added his voice to the ongoing leftist onslaught, tweeting:

“Young people have helped lead all our great movements. How inspiring to see it again in so many smart, fearless students standing up for their right to be safe; marching and organizing to remake the world as it should be. We’ve been waiting for you. And we’ve got your backs.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: In less than a week since they survived a mass murdering gunman attack on their school, two students who quickly became media stars of the Parkland, Florida school shootings are now media obsessed to the point they say they are snubbing an invitation to meet with President Donald Trump in favor of appearing on a televised town hall with CNN’s Jake Tapper. […]

One student, in particular, David Hogg has been astonishingly articulate and highly skilled at propagating a new anti-Conservative/anti-Trump narrative behind the recent school shooting. Few have seen this type of rapid media play before, and when they have it has come from well-trained political operatives and MSM commentators.

The anti-second amendment push is here.

David Hogg also called NRA members child murderers, but we aren’t allowed to respond to his egregious statement because that would mean we somehow hate children.

The anti-gun students have a grueling schedule as they are in demand by every liberal media outlet to push the gun control narrative.

Crooked Hillary and Michelle Obama came out and celebrated these teens pushing for gun control.

Angry teenagers were yelling at Marco Rubio in a CNN anti-gun town hall Wednesday night. One student told Rubio he sees gunman Nikolas Cruz when he looks at Rubio.

The angry hate mob also stormed the stage and screamed “burn her!” to NRA spox Dana Loesch; Loesch needed security just to leave the facility.

Sadly, this mass shooting hasn’t been about the victims who lost their lives nor the heroes who risked their lives that day. The left has made the mass shooting about gun control even though FBI and local law enforcement failures are to blame for the bloodshed that day.

An anti-gun movement is effervescing; The Gateway Pundit was correct. We were just ahead of the story which is why we took all of the arrows.