Obama Could Become First Former President With A Felony

Barack Obama could become the first former President in American history to be charged in a felony offence, according to retired Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer.

Following the revelation that the Obama administration wiretapped Donald Trump during last years presidential election, the White House has called for an immediate investigation into Obama and the DOJ over possible criminal wrongdoing.

Former senior intelligence officer and retired Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer, believes that the magnitude of the scandal will likely result in the indictment of Barack Obama.

Conservativetribune.com reports:

If indeed it does turn out to be the case that the Obama administration illegally surveilled Trump’s team ahead of Election Day as some have speculated, the end result could be the unprecedented indictment of a former president on felony charges.

So a highly respected former senior intelligence officer, retired Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer, told Conservative Tribune sister company USA Radio Network’s Rusty Humphries on “Trending Today USA” Monday morning.

Calling the alleged incident an “order of magnitude” bigger than the Watergate scandal, Shaffer stated that the incident would have included “using nation-state resources for purposes of political gain.”

Humphries asked if, should everything turn out to be true, Obama would be arrested and held accountable for violating the laws.

“This could be the first time a former president could be indicted for a felony,” Shaffer answered. “Because I think it is very possible that he acted outside of the scope of his duties, responsibilities and authorities to turn the resources of a nation-state on a candidate.”

“This is, as I’ve said before, soviet-dictator level wrongdoing,” he added.

Shaffer also noted that, given Obama’s use of government resources to conduct other spying operations, it was easy to imagine him doing the same against Trump, particularly while working under the assumption that Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton would easily win the general election and keep the subterfuge against Trump under wraps.

You can hear part of that conversation here:

To be sure, this is mostly speculation, but given Shaffer’s lengthy military career, his rise to the top of the American intelligence community, and his current role as a senior fellow at the prestigious London Center for Policy Research, his speculation carried more weight than that of ill-informed media pundits and narrative-pushing Democrats.