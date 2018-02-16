Obama Calls For Nationwide Gun Ban After Florida Shooting

Former President Barack Obama has demanded an immediate ban on guns following the Florida school shooting on Wednesday that left 17 people dead.

“We are grieving with Parkland. But we are not powerless. Caring for our kids is our first job. And until we can honestly say that we’re doing enough to keep them safe from harm, including long overdue, common-sense gun safety laws that most Americans want, then we have to change,” Obama Tweeted shortly after the tragic event.

Dailycaller.com reports:

Obama did not specify what exact actions he is calling for, or whether they would have prevented Wednesday’s tragedy.

The shooter, Nikolas Cruz, passed a background check when he purchased the AR-15 he used to carry out the shooting.

This is the second time Obama has called for further gun legislation following a mass shooting during President Donald Trump’s administration.

Obama used the Texas church shooting in November to demand America “reduce the violence and weaponry in our midst.” Then, too, he did not present any concrete solutions.