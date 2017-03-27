Obama Aide Squeals Live On MSNBC: ‘I Helped Spy On Trump’

Evelyn Farkas, an Obama administration insider, has become the latest Democrat to roll over and squeal on her former comrades, telling MSNBC that she helped spy on Trump for Obama before he left office, and that Trump, not Russians, were the targets of the illegal surveillance.

Democrats ran an arrogant, sloppy spying campaign against Trump because they assumed that a Clinton victory was certain. They didn’t think Trump would ever be in a position to expose their crimes.

They couldn’t have been more wrong. Now shellshocked Obama administration members are starting to rat on each other, trying to gain favor with the current administration and save themselves from being the ones to serve jail time.

Evelyn Farkas, advisor to the Clinton campaign and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense under Obama, has become the latest rat to depart the sinking ship. Speaking to MSNBC, she explicitly confessed that:

She helped spy on Trump for Obama before he left the White House Trump, not Russians, were the targets of surveillance She was concerned about hiding their methods from Trump She encouraged leaks because she was “worried” about Russians “People on the Hill” (Congress) knew about Obama’s spy plot

Watch the video embedded in the tweet below to hear the Obama administration insider rat on her former boss live on MSNBC. This is what happens when you run a criminal enterprise involving a whole team of collaborators. Some of them crack. Secrets come out in the wash.

Democrats are sweating, squirming and splitting hairs as they try to wriggle out of the “Worse than Watergate” wiretapping scandal.

Although naive Democrats living in their liberal bubble like to say the Obama presidency didn’t have any scandals, their fantasy world is slowly but surely falling apart.

It’s hard to believe anybody really believes Russia was the intended target of the Trump Tower surveillance.

Trump was Obama’s political rival, after all.

Even the most brainwashed liberals know, deep down in their heart of hearts, that Tricky Barry organized the surveillance in order to monitor the Trump campaign. Gaining the FISA warrant and claiming to be targeting imaginary Russians was simply Obama’s way of getting around the law.

But Tricky Barry got caught out. There is no honor among thieves. His comrades have started ratting him out.

This was a well coordinated attack on a Presidential candidate, but unlike when Nixon got caught in ’74, Obama doesn’t have the luxury of a sympathetic president in the Oval Office to pardon him.

Evelyn Farkas is merely the latest Democrat to roll over and start squealing. As the heat continues to rise on the criminal Obama administration and Clinton campaign, it won’t be long before they are ripping each other to shreds, trying save their own skins at the expense of their former colleagues.

Break out the popcorn and get comfortable. The show has begun.