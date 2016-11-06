Latest

Obama Urges Undocumented Aliens To Illegally Vote

Posted on November 6, 2016

Barack Obama has gone on record encouraging illegal immigrants to vote in the United States presidential election.

Barack Obama has gone on record encouraging illegal immigrants to vote in the United States presidential election.

Appearing on MiTu, a YouTube channel aimed at Latino millenials, Obama was asked by the host Gina Rodriguez if undocumented immigrants should be fearful of voting.

But rather than setting her straight and telling her that voting is a sacred right of citizens, and if you are an undocumented immigrant you are not a citizen, Obama actually encourages illegals to sneak into a booth somehow and vote.

How desperate are the Democrats? As the polls tighten and Hillary’s campaign lurches from one scandal to another, the president of the United States, making the rules up as he goes along, is urging non-citizens to vote.

Angry Public Reaction

Users on Twitter reacted in anger after the video was published on Friday.

Geoff Dunbar posted “and to think this is the opinion of the person who holds the highest office in the land! Unbelievable.”

 

