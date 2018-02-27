Officer Arrested For Child Porn After Coded ‘Cheese Pizza’ Online Post

A corrections officer in New Jersey has been arrested for possessing child pornography after investigators were alerted to a series of online posts referencing ‘cheese pizza’ – a coded phrase used by pedophiles.
Federal prosecutors arrested 37-year-old Stephen Salamak at his home in Lodi, New Jersey.
Seattletimes.com reports: Prosecutors say an undercover officer first made contact with Salamak after he posted on Craigslist that he was looking for women and moms “that are into Cheese Pizza,” a reference to child pornography.
After police executed a search warrant on his email, prosecutors say they found an email with five attachments showing nude images of young girls.
Prosecutors say he admitted his crime after a search of his home.
It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney to comment on his behalf.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Lawsuit: 100,000 Non-Citizens Are Registered To Vote In Blue Swing State - February 27, 2018
- Australian Government To Release Herpes Virus In Water Supply - February 27, 2018
- US State Dept Launches $40 Million “Info Wars” Department - February 27, 2018