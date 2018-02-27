Officer Arrested For Child Porn After Coded ‘Cheese Pizza’ Online Post

A corrections officer in New Jersey has been arrested for possessing child pornography after investigators were alerted to a series of online posts referencing ‘cheese pizza’ – a coded phrase used by pedophiles.

Federal prosecutors arrested 37-year-old Stephen Salamak at his home in Lodi, New Jersey.

Seattletimes.com reports: Prosecutors say an undercover officer first made contact with Salamak after he posted on Craigslist that he was looking for women and moms “that are into Cheese Pizza,” a reference to child pornography.

After police executed a search warrant on his email, prosecutors say they found an email with five attachments showing nude images of young girls.

Prosecutors say he admitted his crime after a search of his home.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney to comment on his behalf.