Oxford University: Hillary Clinton Is A Psychopath

Oxford University researchers have concluded that failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton displays “extreme Machiavellian egocentricity” and should be officially considered a psychopath.

The former secretary of state is famed for her disregard for the law, her love of invading foreign countries and her cold-hearted “we came, we saw, he died” response to the death of Libyan leader Gaddafi, and Oxford University researchers claim these behavioral traits provide insight into her psychopathic mind.

The study rated her for the psychopathic traits of fearless dominance, self-centered impulsivity, and coldheartedness, and then compared her results to those of other historical figures.

When her score was added up, Clinton was placed above Emperor Nero, who famously killed his own mother, and only a few points behind Adolf Hitler.

Daily Mail report: Oxford University’s Dr, Kevin Dutton has been exploring the psychopathic traits of the candidates and other historical figures using a standard psychometric tool, the Psychopathic Personality Inventory – Revised (PPI-R), reports Scientific American Mind.

While learning about these traits, Dutton also looked at which ones can be beneficial and which will lead to destruction.

He explains that being a psychopath is not an all-or-nothing affair, but is on a spectrum along which each of us has our place.

There also seems to be a range of positions that attract individuals on the high end of the psychopathic scale such as business, surgery, the law military and of course, politics.

Previous to this recent study, Dutton contacted the official biographers of many historical leads and asked them to fill out an abbreviated version of the PPI-R in order to create a table showing which traits these figures had.

The table shows each subject’s scores for psychopathy’s eight component traits.

The first three being, social influence(SI), fearlessness (F) and stress immunity(STI), which are collectively known as Fearless Dominance traits – these leaders tend to be more successful.

However, the next four traits that are known as Self-Centered Impulsivity can be destructive.

This group includes Machiavellian Egocentricity (ME), Rebellious Nonconformity (RN), Blame Externalization (BE) and Carefree Nonplanfulness (CN).

And the final trait is Coldheartedness (C), which is helpful for making tough decisions such as sending troops off to war.

The ‘league table’ implies that a majority of these well-known individuals are high scorers, such as Winston Churchill.

Clinton falls into the category Self-Centered Impulsivity and scored the highest for Machiavellian Egocentricity, which means she has a lack of empathy and sense of detachment from others for the sake of achieving her own goals.