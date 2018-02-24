Parkland Shooting: Police Stood Down As Part Of ‘False Flag’

Four armed police officers from Broward County Police may have been ordered to stand down from intervening in the Parkland school shooting, according to reports.

Are they co-conspirators enacting a deliberate stand-down while a Deep State false flag is inflicted on the school? Or were they ordered to stand down from high up, to now be crucified by mainstream media as CNN hold them up to shrill cries that guns in schools don’t work to protect kids?

Police tactics since Columbine have been to engage active shooters. It stretches credulity that any order down the radio could stop officers serving their oath in the line of their duty. Four officers leaving the kids at the mercy of automatic weapon fire is a dereliction of duty and deeply shameful.

What is the rational explanation?

The revelation that Armed Resource Officer Scott Peterson had failed to engage the Parkland shooter, angered and horrified the public when the news broke. Peterson stayed outside the building while students were being murdered, despite being armed with a gun.

Is Peterson a coward? People angered and worried for children in American schools are unlikely to have much tolerance for his story. Sherriff Israel confirmed Peterson arrived but failed to enter the school from CCTV footage.

President Trump himself referenced Peterson in his address to CPAC, where he made it clear he considers Peterson failed in a very significant way. The President then valiantly championed his “School Marshals” proposal, that could see suitable teachers and other school staff concealed carry to deter school shooters and defend the children if attacked.

President Trump makes the solid point that the average shooting lasts 3 minutes. But the average response is 8 minutes. Law Enforcement are arriving after the action is over. The same principle on airliners, where Marshals have stopped hijackings stone dead, attackers think twice if they know they face immediate armed response from multiple unknown angles.

But it wasn’t just one officer standing idle while the killing took place.

Peterson was just the start: mainstream media then broke the news that it wasn’t just him, but 3 OTHER officers from Broward who also stayed outside. Horrified sources from Coral Springs Police explained they had responded as fast as they could, only to find found four armed men who had been on scene the whole time but done nothing.

One man’s inaction could be put down to personal failure. Cowardice in a real-time situation. Its very shameful, but ultimately human. However, FOUR officers unable to act together to tackle ONE gunman, is one hell of a lot harder to excuse. It stinks of deliberate.

Were all these men cowards? Was their training wrong, did they mis-read the situation? Or were they fed orders to do nothing? Have these cops been set up?

The suspicion has to be real! CNN is using their failure to act to rubbish Trump’s policy and say armed personal in schools don’t work: that would be a motive to used misinformation to put those cops in a compromised position.

Its very clear all these men will be held accountable for their decision that day. And they can expect scant public sympathy when ever since Columbine the procedure has been to attack, not wait.

But there is much more coming about regarding problems in Broward County…

Twitter poster “The Last Refuge” has been breaking amazing information that suggests Broward County has been complicit, with the School Board to supress crime statistics for students: and defraud funding out of the Government!

1. Watch this video. People don't understand how Broward County School Sheriff Officers operate. I'll explain. https://t.co/SF4LDv1amf — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) February 23, 2018

Patriot blog Steadfast and True has covered information in detail, providing many links to original documentation.

“Last Refuge” explains how:

“Broward County law enforcement system in a state of conflict. The Broward County School Board and District Superintendent entered into a political agreement with Broward County Law enforcement officials to stop arresting students for crimes.

The motive was simple. The school system administrators wanted to “improve their statistics” and gain state and federal grant money for improvements therein.

So police officials, the very highest officials of law enforcement (Sheriff and Police Chiefs), entered into a plan.

As soon as Miami-Dade began to receive the benefits (political and financial) from the scheme, Broward County joined on. The approach in Broward was identical to the approach in Miami-Dade”

What he’s saying here is Broward County and the School Board cooked up a scam between them. It was all very cosy at first and massaging crime stats down for students brought more federal funding. But the students actual behaviour became harder and harder to supress. Last Refuge then says:

“The police were in a bind. They were encountering evidence of criminal conduct and yet they had to hide the conduct. There were examples of burglary and robbery where the police had to hide the recovered evidence in order to let the kids get away without reports.”

Nikolas Cruz was one of those kids, who should have been checked by the criminal justice system. But he was not. Broward County Police gave him a pass!

Expert Opinion from John Bouchell gives a devastating assessment of events at Parkland:

“All in all my PROFESSIONAL opinion is this stinks to high heavens. Either we are surrounded by the most incompetent news people in the world, who don’t ask questions or give a damn about these murders, or they have NO concept of why this happened will happen again soon.”

All in all my PROFESSIONAL opinion is this stinks to high heavens. Either we are surrounded by the most incompetent news people in the world, who don't ask questions or give a damn about these murders, or they have NO concept of why this happened will happen again soon. — JohnnyBravo (@JohnBouchell) February 21, 2018

Q-Anon has also made this pointed comment about political relationships in Broward County Police:

The evidence of corruption here is truly serious!

The Truth Community must advance cautiously, making effective, rational demands for accountability from Broward County Police. Grounds for serious suspicion clearly exist. Crimes appear to have been committed

There are many things about Parkland raising major questions, and talking about them has been inciting brutal censorship from Social Media, with InfoWars threatened with YouTube channel deletion. Perhaps Deep State parties are getting very nervous their manipulation is being exposed. It is unarguably clear that there are really serious questions to be answered about why both Police and FBI failed to take action over concerns with Cruz, and it looks like, failed to prosecute him for crimes that could have seen him removed from the community.

Your News Wire urges all our readers to bear in mind, that there is a LOT more to the Parkland shootings than can be fixed by knee-jerk calls for new laws, that even if they had already been passed would have done nothing to stop this happening.