Pedophile Who Raped 3-Month-Old Baby Found Dead With Penis Sawn Off

A convicted pedophile described as “evil beyond rational understanding” by a judge has been found dead in his prison cell with his penis sawn off.

James King, 31, who changed his name from Robin Hollyson, was jailed for 24 years for raping a three-month-old baby and filming it. He was part of a sick gang operating in Bristol, England, that took delight in drugging and raping babies.

While handing down King’s 24 year sentence, the judge said, “In the worst nightmare, from the very deepest recesses of the mind, at the darkest hour of the night, few can have imagined the terrifying depravity which you men admit.”

But King did not get to see out many of those 24 years in prison. A fellow prisoner, John Denham, confirmed to the inquest that after inmates at HMP Bristol learned about the nature of King’s crimes, contracts had been taken out on his life.

It seems as though King knew that his days were numbered.

According to his mother: “James informed us of an incident in which a fellow prisoner had been ‘sugared‘. That incident involved one of his co-defendants, Matthew.

(‘Sugaring’ is a form of torture mostly used in prison consisting of mixing sugar and boiling water. Once applied to the skin it acts almost like acid melting it away.)

“James suggested to us that the attack on Matthew was intended for him. I believe he was concerned and I believe he was told about the attack by another prisoner.”

But an even grislier fate was in store for King.

Days later prison officers were called to his cell and found the notorious pedophile in a state of unconsciousness with his penis sawn off.

Operational support worker Francesca Sage was the first to arrive on the scene but she did not open the cell door fearing it was a staged attack.

Within ten minutes she was joined by three other prison workers and two nurses who performed CPR on King.

The convicted pedophile was taken to Southmead Hospital but died two days later. According to a HMP Bristol spokesperson, there are no leads regarding who may be responsible for the act.