Pedophile’s Decapitated Corpse Found On Judge’s Doorstep After Bail Hearing

September 21, 2017 Baxter Dmitry Conspiracies 9

The headless corpse that was found on a judge's doorstep has been identified as belonging to a pedophile who was recently allowed to walk free.

The decapitated corpse that was found on a judge’s doorstep in Dallas, Texas has been identified as belonging to a notorious pedophile who was recently allowed to walk free on bail by the judge, according to reports.

William Smith, 28, from Dallas, Texas was discovered in the early hours of Tuesday morning, decapitated and slumped against the front door of the judge who had granted him bail in August.

Smith was arrested last month following allegations by his then girlfriend that he had raped her 8-year-old daughter.

After a police investigation in which Smith was found in possession of child pornography, he was arrested on two counts related to child pornography and one count of child molestation.

After being charged, Smith walked free from the court after the judge controversially ruled that he did not pose a threat to the local community, and he raised the $30,000 bail required to trigger his freedom.

The alleged victim’s family said they were “shocked” that Smith had been allowed to walk free from court.

“Gangland-style execution”

Smith was awaiting trial for his crimes and was awaiting a court date which was due to be scheduled for later this year, however it seems that somebody from the local Dallas community decided to take matters into their own hands.

The judge, whose name has been withheld, was woken at around 3am by his “frenzied” barking dog. When he went outside to find out what his dog was barking about, he found the decapitated body of the man he had allowed to walk free slumped against his front door with the severed head left on the steps.

Investigating officers described his death scene as resembling a “gangland-style execution“.

A local resident said of the horrific discovery that finding a headless body was an “unusual” occurrence: “This is a nice area.This is the kind of thing that usually happens in mob films, but not around here.”

Dallas police say they are currently “following leads” but have yet to make any arrests for the murder.

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)

  • Tim Burrows

    disgusting, all these folks were trying to do was get ahead.

    • Dave Smith

      OOOOooooo! lol!

  • kenneth keen

    This no doubt happened in America….not the type of place you would want to live in. Specially dangerous at night.

    • Carla Shellenberger

      I’d say it became much safer, the guy who was killed was a sexual predator. Justice was served to him and the judge who allowed him to walk free.

    • disqus_xp4GYx7DZk

      No, knucklehead. ‘Dangerous’ for pedos in T E X A S …..Get it?!

    • sandy daniels

      where the hell are you from? England?

  • Bryan Doyle

    Wow Justice Texas Style! Yes Haw!!

  • mo

    they should have mailed the head to this POS judge.

  • sandy daniels

    The “judge” should be taken out of his position and never allowed to be even a janitor in the halls of justice